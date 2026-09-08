In case you missed it, Taylor Frankie Paul completely gave away the ending of her unaired season of The Bachelorette — but apparently, that was only a mild spoiler.

Over the weekend, Paul shared a photo from Hulu’s recent sneak peek of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 on Instagram, and teased that there’s a lot more to come. “Yeah listen, I’ll just say it now,” she wrote atop the screenshot. “The ‘spoiler’ released today wasn’t even the spoiler that’s yet to come.”

Paul paired the photo with the viral sound of a man saying, “Uh, we f*cked up,” followed by choir harmonies that wouldn’t sound out of place in the background of Mormon Wives, suggesting drama is afoot.

In her caption, she alluded that she was ready for backlash when Season 5 premieres on Sept. 10, but of course, she didn’t explain why. “What my calls sounded like when I had to admit what I had done.. and then some,” she wrote. “And when I say we, I mean me. By all means make your judgments now…”

In the Season 5 sneak peek from Hulu’s Get Real podcast, Paul tells her MomTok friends Jessi Draper, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews that she wasn’t intimate with any of her contestants in the Fantasy Suites while filming The Bachelorette, but that she did get engaged.

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While she didn’t confirm her winner’s identity, the girls insinuated that it was Doug Mason, who was already spoiled by Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, by pointing out his similarities to Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. And speaking of Mortensen, Paul revealed that he came over to her house just days after returning from the Bachelor Mansion.

As fans know, Mortensen played a role in ABC pulling Paul’s season of The Bachelorette. Days before the show’s planned premiere in March, TMZ posted Mortensen’s self-recorded footage from Paul’s 2023 domestic violence incident, which resulted in her arrest that was documented on the first episode of Mormon Wives.

Prior to this, the two were involved in a separate domestic violence investigation stemming from a February incident, which resulted in production being paused on Season 5. The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against Paul, but the exes were issued protective orders against each other in April, when Draper also alleged in a court statement that Mortensen leaked the 2023 video in an attempt to “embarrass” Paul. His lawyer denied the claim.

While the investigations are no longer ongoing, ABC has not indicated whether they plan to air her season of The Bachelorette. But interestingly, Paul tagged The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation’s official Instagram accounts in her post, which means that not all hope may be lost.