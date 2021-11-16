Mr. Feeny is a certified Swiftie. Boy Meets World star William Daniels promoted Taylor Swift’s new album Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album Red, in a TikTok video on Nov. 15. Daniels played the beloved teacher of Cory Matthews and his friends throughout all seven seasons of Boy Meets World, and going by her reaction to his video, Swift loved him just as much as every other fan of the show.

Swift commented on the TikTok video and had a fitting fangirl reaction to receiving his blessing. Even her younger brother Austin was shook by the shoutout. “My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!!” she wrote, as captured by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs. “This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!”

In the video, which was initially posted on his granddaughter Grace’s TikTok account, the 94-year-old actor sits in a chair sporting a red flannel shirt, just like your adorable grandpa, and introduces himself as Bill Daniels. “You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny,” he said.“So, I’m here to tell you to listen to the new and better Red by Taylor Swift, mostly based on the recommendation of my granddaughter Grace.”

Daniels concluded his video with an adorable “All Too Well” reference and one of Mr. Feeny’s most memorable quotes. “And as you know all too well, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good,” he said. Going by his words, his favorite song from Red (Taylor’s Version) might also be “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

After Swift responded to the viral clip, Grace posted a new TikTok video reacting to the singer’s comment, proving she’s an even bigger Swiftie than her grandpa. “She said my name!” she ecstatically repeated. “What the f*ck? What is today? November 15th will go down in history as... What? What am I looking at? I’m going to have a f*cking heart attack!”

In another video, Grace clarified that Mr. Feeny is a Swiftie “because I am a Swiftie” and said she wouldn’t be able to post any more videos of her grandpa until she saw him over winter break. Perhaps then we’ll find out which “Taylor’s Version” album he wants Swift to release next.