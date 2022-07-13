Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Kamala Khan’s journey on Ms. Marvel has centered on her exploring her new cosmic powers and ancestry, but one thing has stayed true: She’s always been a diehard fangirl of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. So what better way to cap off the show than to feature a cameo by the superhero herself? In true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, Ms. Marvel’s post-credits scene finally reveals Brie Larson’s Avenger and gives us hints at where the MCU is going next.

Brie Larson’s Cameo In Ms. Marvel

Carol Danvers makes her Ms. Marvel debut in a credits scene that appears after the brief animated titles. Kamala (Iman Vellani) is lounging on her bed in her new superhero outfit, examining her bangle when it begins to glow and pulse. Confused, Kamala stands up when a strange burst of energy erupts, and she’s thrown into her closet door. Kamala seemingly disappears, and in her place stands Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson. The Avenger confusingly glances around Kamala’s room, which is plastered from floor to ceiling with Captain Marvel fan art. “Oh, no. No. No,” she says, just as the scene cuts to black. The next image we see is a message that promises Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels movie.

What Is Kamala’s Role In The Marvels?

Kamala's disappearance will likely be the central plot of The Marvels, which is set to debut in July 2023. Director Nia DaCosta told Inverse that the film will balance between Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, aka Spectrum, who first appeared in WandaVision. “A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey we need to see for each of them,” she said. “How do we honor the part of the story they're at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

Based on this post-credits scene, we can hazard a guess that Kamala and Carol have completely swapped places. Considering Captain Marvel is always busy saving the galaxy — as she hinted at in Shang-Chi — that probably means Kamala has likely been zapped somewhere unsafe, where she’ll now have to fend for herself. The Marvels may be about Carol and Monica teaming up to go save Kamala, wherever she may be.

But Why Did Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel Swap Places?

That’s a card Marvel seems to be holding close to its vest. But it could have to do with Kamala’s bangle, her DNA, and how she got her powers in the comics. In the 2014 series that first introduced Kamala, it revealed she had Inhuman genetics, which is the race of superhumans created by the blue-skinned Kree thousands of years ago. While the actual Inhumans TV show failed to get past its first season, there was a Kree villain in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Carol got her powers from the Kree in Captain Marvel.

The Disney+ series has been very coy about what’s in Kamala’s DNA, suggesting she can be everything from a Clandestine to a djinn to “a mutant” — aka an X-Men — in the final moments in the series. The show never mentioned the term “Inhuman,” but Ms. Marvel also showed that the Clandestines originally pulled Kamala’s bangle off of a blue Kree-like creature. That’s all to say that Kamala may very well be the MCU’s first mutant while the franchise also retcons some of the comics. Ms. Marvel may have just revealed that mutants and Inhumans are now pretty much the same thing within the MCU.

The scene might also be suggesting that Kamala’s bangle is a Kree artifact called the Nega-Bands. In the comics, the original Captain Marvel (who was a man) was given the bangles as a gift. Having two of the bangles allowed the wearer to suddenly switch places with Captain Marvel, but they were also used as a trap to send the wearer to the Negative Zone, a dangerous alternate dimension. It certainly looks like that’s what happened in the show — which means Kamala will need Captain Marvel now more than ever.