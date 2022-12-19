At the outset of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life Season 2, star Julia Haart’s divorce from Silvio Scaglia appeared amicable. She still referred to her estranged husband as an “amazing business partner,” and insisted that their split would not affect their modeling agency conglomerate, Elite World Group (EWG). By Episode 2, however, Silvio fired Julia as CEO of the company, setting a volatile tone for the remainder of the season. At the time, Julia considered shutting down production, later explaining to The Times of Israel that the pain was “just too much” for her to continue filming the Netflix reality series.

“And then I said to myself, ‘Julia Haart, you pick yourself off this floor, because if you fall apart, if you’re destroyed, he wins,’” she told the outlet, adding that she wanted to share her story for those going through similar situations. “That’s why I did not stop filming. Because I am proof positive that a story can change your life.”

That being said, it seems the matriarch would be game to return for another season. Though Netflix has yet to renew My Unorthodox Life, the animus between Julia and Silvio continued to play out publicly after filming eventually wrapped in April 2022. Various legal battles — including disagreements over EWG ownership and allegations of misappropriation of company funds — and the former couple’s divorce remain ongoing, providing a natural continuation of Season 2’s central storyline.

As you await an official announcement from Netflix, here’s everything to know about a potential My Unorthodox Life Season 3.

Who Is In The My Unorthodox Life Season 3 Cast?

Of course, any Season 3 casting announcements remains forthcoming, pending a series renewal. In addition to Julia, who is in the process of launching a new metaverse-based startup called Haart Sphere, the Netflix series also features her four children: Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron. While Season 2 also covered Batsheva’s divorce from husband Ben Weinstein, who did not appear in this installment, Miriam explored a new relationship with then-girlfriend Nathalie Ulander. However, Miriam and Nathalie broke up after filming wrapped, so it’s unclear if Nathalie would appear in another season. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Aron’s further participation in the show is similarly uncertain, given his and Julia’s season-ending disagreement over his education.

Also expect the return of Robert Brotherton and his fiancé Ra’ed Saade, who got engaged in the Season 2 finale. “I try to be as real as possible. I don’t want to be a gay sidekick,” Robert told Pride of his role on the show. “I want people to hear my story. They’re going to see it all!”

Given that The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin made a cameo in Season 2, there’s also no telling which of Julia’s other famous friends might appear.

What Is The My Unorthodox Life Season 3 Potential Premiere Date?

As Netflix noted at the beginning of Season 2, filming took place between January 31 and April 12, 2022, ahead of a December premiere the same year. Depending on if and when cameras start rolling again, that currently leaves a late 2023 return within the realm of possibility.

This post will be updated as more My Unorthodox Life Season 3 details become available.