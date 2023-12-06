Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman are putting their acclaimed acting skills to good use.

While promoting Netflix’s May December during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, host Andy Cohen requested the co-stars perform a dramatic reading of a The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fight.

The epic fight in question occurred in the currently airing RHOSLC Season 4 between veteran Lisa Barlow and newbie Monica Garcia, who had a heated exchange during co-star Whitney Rose’s sound bath jewelry line launch.

Portraying Salt Lake City’s Monica, Moore tells Portman (aka Lisa) in the now-viral re-enactment: “Lisa! You’re like a little tramp stamp, you beg for attention everywhere you go.”

Responding in character, Portman claps back: “If this is what mediocre looks like, I am so happy being mediocre.”

The pair wrapped up the scene to applause from the studio audience. “I have to say, the text was better than I thought on that,” host Cohen said of the performance. Moore agreed, adding: “It was pretty strong.”

Monica & Lisa Are Fans

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica and Lisa soon caught wind of the viral recreation, with the former commenting: “OMFFFGGGGG. SHUT UUPPPP” under the WWHL clip on Instagram.

Meanwhile, RHOSLC star Lisa simply wrote “Queens” along with cry-laughing and heart emojis.

Fans were equally as enthusiastic about Moore and Portman’s Housewives bit, with many declaring it “an iconic performance.”

“They might not understand what they’re saying, but they always understand the assignment,” one fan commented. “Academy Award winners portraying Housewives should be a new Oscar category,” another added on Instagram.

One fan also suggested: “Can this just be its own show?!” while another joked: “That hug at the end screams ‘we both have Oscars, how did this happen?’”