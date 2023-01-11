The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City isn’t slowing down without Jen Shah. The hit series will air its Season 3 finale on Jan. 11, and a two-part reunion is set to premiere two weeks later. With Shah due to report to prison on Feb. 17, fans are wondering if the show is now in jeopardy. Luckily, while Shah might be going away for the next few years, the ladies of Salt Lake are staying put on Bravo.

While Bravo usually doesn’t announce their series’ renewals until a new season has wrapped filming, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has already confirmed that RHOSLC Season 4 is already in the works, meaning fans can expect to see Utah’s snowy mountains back on their screens sooner than they think. Hopefully, the mystery behind Heather Gay’s black eye will be solved by then.

The third season primarily focused on the five remaining OG Housewives, with Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Shah becoming the only full-time cast members. While a cast shake-up is already guaranteed in light of Shah’s prison sentence, as all Bravo fans know, no Housewife is ever guaranteed safe before a new season has been cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about RHOSLC Season 4, including Shah’s fate as a Bravo star.

Will Jen Shah Be On RHOSLC Season 4?

On Jan. 6, Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud in July 2022. Interestingly, during her sentencing, Shah’s lawyer claimed that she was still employed by Bravo, despite Cohen’s claim in October that the network essentially cut off communication with her after the guilty plea.

Reacting to Shah’s sentencing a few days later on his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen set the record straight concerning her future on RHOSLC. “I'm like, ‘Do you understand that this woman is being sentenced to jail on January 6th?’” he explained. “They're not gonna give her no time. So you tell me, is she on the show? Like, what do you want me to say about whether she's on the show? She's going to serve her time. I don't understand what people want me to say…. It seems like the judge figured it out for us, didn't he?”

However, Cohen left the door open for a sit-down interview with Shah before she reported to prison, revealing that they were working on plans for it. “I'm hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend,” he said “I'm hopeful that I can do that sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you.” While fans should not expect to see Shah as a Housewife again, there is a possibility that her RHOSLC castmates could check in with her over the phone or perhaps even travel to see Shah in prison — or as Whitney mistakenly said during Season 3, make a “conjugal visit.”

The RHOSLC Season 4 Cast

While the Season 4 cast has not been announced, Cohen has confirmed that casting is already underway for the new season, and he feels pretty confident about where it stands, even without Shah. “We have excellent casting for next season,” he teased. “I'm feeling good. But I am saying it is a loss. It's a loss to lose her from the show.”

With Shah out of the picture, Barlow, Gay, Marks, and Rose are the only Season 3 Housewives that could return for another season. The new Friends of the Housewives, Angie Katsenevas, Angie Harrington, and Danna Bui-Negrete could also return in some capacity, whether they receive a snowflake or stay on as a Friend, but no one has been confirmed a spot on the cast just yet. Given how there are currently only four-time Housewives who could return, expect to see some new faces in Salt Lake City as well. Although, Bravo has given no indication of who those ladies could be.

The RHOSLC Season 4 Potential Premiere Date

A premiere date for RHOSLC Season 4 has yet to be announced, but previous seasons’ timelines could help set your expectations. Seasons 2 and 3 premiered in September, and with filming reportedly set to begin in February, it’s certainly possible that the fourth season will follow suit in September 2023. At the very least, the Salt Lake City Housewives should be back on your screen again before the end of the year, making it the top priority of your future winter watchlist.

The RHOSLC Season 4 Trailer

Given how production has yet to begin on the new season, it will be a long time until fans are able to watch a trailer for RHOSLC Season 4.

This article will be updated as more details about RHOSLC Season 4 becomes available.