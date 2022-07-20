Love Island Bombshell Nathalia Is Ready To Bring “Fun, Flirtation & Fire” To The Villa

With just over a week to go before the grand finale, Love Island is making mad moves: introducing not one or two, but four new bombshells into the famous Majorcan villa. Among them is Love Island newbie Nathalia Campos, a Brazilian-born, London-based content creator. A true Libra, the self-confessed avocado lover is also a mum, to Yorkshire terrier Gucci. Here’s everything you need to know about the Brazilian bombshell.

What’s Nathalia’s Job?

Described as “caring, kind, funny, and sassy” by her friends, the 23-year-old is based in London and works as an operations manager and content creator, according to ITV.

What’s Nathalia’s Instagram?

At the time of writing, Nathalia’s Instagram, @nathaliaxcampos, has 32.3k followers, though that is sure to grow quickly when she joins the villa alongside Jamie, Reece, and Lacey. Detailing her love of fashion and travel, Nathalia’s Instagram features a mix of shots, ranging from sultry bathing suit shots in Brazil and Italy, to various famous London locations like Mayfair’s Bruton Street, Somerset House, and five-star luxury hotel, the Royal Lancaster. Also linked to her IG is pet dog’s own account, a mini Yorkshire terrier called Gucci.

What Else Is There To Know About Nathalia?

Ahead of her Love Island debut, Nathalia told ITV that she is ready to bring “some fun, flirtation and fire” to the Villa. And she isn’t afraid of stepping on anyone’s toes, either. “I am quite competitive and if I was to approach a guy no-one should be shocked. It’s pretty normal given the circumstances.”

As to why she’s single, the bombshell says it is down to having high standards. “I like to be treated right, I don't just take whatever so I think I am single because I haven’t met someone who is willing to treat me right and the way that I deserve to be treated.” A true Libra through and through, she also confessed that she falls in love quite quickly. “I am always falling in and out of love… or at least I think I am in love.”

Love Island continues at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.