National Treasure fans, rejoice: Though it’s not the third movie you have been waiting for, a new National Treasure series is coming to Disney+. As Deadline first reported last year, the series — greenlit with a 10-episode order — seems set to usher in a new era of history buffs by exploring “the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship, and patriotism.” Of course, with the exciting announcement comes a slew of questions — like, what mysteries will the new National Treasure series tackle? Will we finally find out what’s on page 47 of the Book of Secrets? And will Nicolas Cage, aka Benjamin Franklin Gates, return as the passionate fan-favorite treasure hunter?

Here is everything we know about the new National Treasure series — now titled National Treasure: Edge of History — so far, including the exciting cast announcements that will delight fans of the original franchise.

The National Treasure Series Plot

According to Deadline, National Treasure: Edge of History is a “reimagining of the National Treasure franchise” and will focus on protagonist Jess Morales. Jess is described as a “20-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.”

Even if the series is only loosely tied to the National Treasure films, there might still be Easter eggs aplenty for fans to look for. After all, Disney+’s recent series based on popular franchises, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and The Mandalorian, have all treated Marvel and Star Wars fans to a variety of inside jokes and tempting clues.

The New National Treasure Series Cast

As Deadline announced last year, Lisette Alexis will star as series protagonist Jess Morales. And if you’re wondering if Cage will be back for the National Treasure series, you’re not alone — but unfortunately for nostalgic fans, it looks like he will not be involved. In a March interview with GQ, Cage seemed to distance himself from Disney and even that potential third National Treasure fans have been hoping for.

“When I talk about fair-weather friends in Hollywood, I'm not talking about Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer of the franchise and upcoming series]. I'm talking about Disney,” Cage told the magazine. “They're like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you've got to get a million tugboats to try to swivel it back around.”

Fortunately, several familiar faces from the franchise will be back. Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will return as Peter Sadusky and Riley Poole, respectively. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith will also star, per Variety.

National Treasure Series Trailer & Release Date

During San Diego Comic-Con, the first National Treasure series teaser trailer was released — introducing viewers to Jess. A behind-the-scenes featurette also featured brief interviews with the new and returning cast, including Bartha. “What sets the television show apart — it’s a different world now,” he says. “Exploring American history was a lot different 20 years ago, and I was the young guy on set. Now I’m not.”

For now, Disney only announced that the series would be “streaming soon.” But while you wait, it never hurts to embark upon a rewatch, brush up on National Treasure’s historical accuracy (spoiler alert: creative liberties were taken), or enjoy some timeless National Treasure memes.

This post will be updated with the trailer as well as additional cast and plot details as more information on National Treasure becomes available.