Don’t Look Up Might Be Netflix’s Most Star-Studded Movie Ever

The end-of-the-world dark comedy’s cast reads like an Oscar category.
Netflix’s Don’t Look Up imagines a troubling outcome of ignoring the climate crisis. The satirical comedy sees two astronomers discover a deadly comet quickly falling toward Earth and embark on a media tour to inform the public, but they face difficulty convincing people to act.
From politicians to pop stars, they meet many high-profile people along the way, played by A-listers from Meryl Streep to Ariana Grande. Directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up might be Netflix’s most celebrity-packed movie ever.