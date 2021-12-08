Jennifer Lawrence Admits She “Had A Ton Of Sex” During Her Acting Break

Jennifer Lawrence got busy during her acting break — literally. On Monday, Dec. 6, the Don’t Look Up actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed how she spent her time out of the spotlight. “What did you do for the last three years?” the host asked, referring to the 31-year-old actor’s recent hiatus. Without skipping a beat, the mom-to-be looked down at her pregnant belly and answered honestly. “I just had a ton of sex,” she joked.

Although Lawrence clarified that she was only joking, Colbert clearly approved of how she decided to spend her time off. “Good for you. Good for you,” he responded. But in reality, Lawrence’s career break involved much more than just getting intimate with husband Cooke Maroney. “I cooked a little,” she said. “I mean, the pandemic happened and then I cooked and then I cleaned a lot.” Fortunately, these are skills she thinks will be useful if she ever decides to quit acting for good.

“I think I would be a really good housekeeper. I really do,” the Hunger Games actor told Colbert when pressed about which career path she would choose if acting were no longer on the table. “I mean, I make a mess but I’m really good at cleaning it up, and I can attack a mess.” Lawrence added that she finds it soothing to clean while listening to her murder podcast, and she said that having a “game plan” is key.

The actor learned more than how to cook and clean during her hiatus, though. Elsewhere in the interview, she told Colbert that she learned “deep and profound” things about herself while taking time off. “It was really nice,” she said. “I think coming out of Hunger Games and all of that, it was nice, so I took a break and nobody really cared and it was quiet and I got to kind of feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare.”

Lawrence’s hiatus also gave her and Maroney — who she wed in October 2019 after one year of dating — time to prepare for the arrival of their first child. The Red Sparrow star’s rep first confirmed that she was pregnant to People in September, and in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she spoke about already feeling the need to protect her baby by keeping them out of the public eye.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she explained. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”