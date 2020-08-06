With Selling Sunset Season 3 delving into her painful divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause seemed very much in the thick of the healing process while filming. In one episode, the "blindsided" Oppenheim Group realtor even told co-star Mary Fitzgerald that she found out Justin had filed divorce papers via text message, and "45 minutes later, the world knew." As for whether Chrishell is dating anyone now, she seems to be single, though she would be down to romance another Hollywood actor.

“Oh, that’s an easy one. Brad Pitt!” Stause replied without hesitation when asked about her celebrity dream date on the July 8 episode of RealiTea With Derek Z. "And we know he's single, so there you go. It’s so cliché, but it's a cliché for a reason."

Although Pitt isn't on social media, several other suitors have apparently been sliding into Chrishell's DMs. "Instagram DMs seem to be a popular thing that I didn't know about because I was [with Justin] for so long. It's a fun fact that I'm learning now," she explained to Access in May of any possible virtual dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Justin filed to divorce Chrishell in November 2019 and has been dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, as multiple outlets reported in May. Chrishell was about a month into filming Selling Sunset Season 3 when her "personal life exploded" and news of her split broke. "This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there," she told Entertainment Tonight following the Selling Sunset Season 2 premiere. "It's not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I'm being 100 percent honest with you, it’s friggin' awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that."

Even so, she told Access that she's focused on forging ahead, with or without a new man in her life. "I really try to stay positive and I try to focus on moving forward and I don't want to be stuck with things that happened in the past."