Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In October
Ew, David! All six seasons of Schitt's Creek will leave Netflix on Oct. 2 and move to Hulu the next day.
October is almost here, which means only one thing: spooky season is upon us. And if you’re looking for some new things to add to your Halloween watch list, Netflix is here to help. The full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October has arrived, and whether you want some new scary flicks or would rather avoid screaming in your living room because of a jump scare, the streaming service has you covered.
A slew of exciting new and nostalgic movies are coming to Netflix this month, including the premiere of Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron’s The School For Good and Evil. If you’re feeling throwback vibes, both Sex and the City films, the Oceans franchise, and the Rush Hour trilogy will all debut on the platform this month. And if you’re in the mood to swoon, Zac Efron’s post-High School Musical rom-com 17 Again and Timothée Chalamet’s breakout film Call Me By Your Name will arrive on Netflix as well.
On the TV side, Netflix will premiere the third seasons of Bling Empire, Derry Girls, and perhaps the most frightening of all, Love Is Blind. Sadly, all of these new arrivals mean that many titles are leaving Netflix as well, including both Miss Congeniality films and all seasons of the beloved Schitt’s Creek. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to watch Schitt’s Creek elsewhere, since the show will be moving to Hulu starting Oct. 3.
Here’s the full list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix this October.
What’s Coming In October
Oct. 1
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Charlotte's Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon's European Vacation
- National Lampoon's Vacation
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
Oct. 2
- Forever Queens
Oct. 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4
Oct. 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
Oct. 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3
- High Water
- Jumping From High Places
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Nailed It!: Season 7
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
- Togo
Oct. 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Oct. 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes
- Derry Girls: Season 3
- Doll House
- Glitch
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause
- The Midnight Club
- The Mole
- Oddballs
- Old People
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY Part 2
Oct. 9
- Missing Link
Oct. 10
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
- Spirit Rangers
Oct. 11
- The Cage
- DEAW #13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- Island of the Sea Wolves
Oct. 12
- Belascorán, PI
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle
- The Nutty Boy
- Wild Croc Territory
Oct. 13
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
- Exception
- The Playlist
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Borrowed
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Oct. 14
- Black Butterflies
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Holy Family
- Mismatched: Season 2
- Take 1
Oct. 15
- Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Oct. 16
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Oct. 17
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Oct. 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
- LiSA Another Great Day
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Oct. 19
- The Green Glove Gang
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Notre-Dame
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Stranger
Oct. 21
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- Descendant
- From Scratch
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- ONI: Thunder God's Tale
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
Oct. 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Oct. 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
Oct. 24
- The Chalk Line
Oct. 25
- Barbie Epic Road Trip
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
Oct. 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
- The Good Nurse
- Hellhole
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Robbing Mussolini
Oct. 27
- Cici
- Daniel Spellbound
- Dubai Bling
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion: Part 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Romantic Killer
Oct. 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- Drink Masters
- I AM A STALKER
- If Only
- My Encounter with Evil
- Wendell & Wild
- Wild is the Wind
Oct. 29
- Deadwind: Season 3
What’s Leaving In October
Oct. 1
- Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Oct. 7
- Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4
Oct. 8
- After
Oct. 13
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Everything Must Go
- Little Italy
- Scary Movie 4
- The Girl Next Door
Oct. 14
- Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
- Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Oct. 15
- Sinister 2
Oct. 21
- Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 22
- Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3
Oct. 26
- Begin Again
Oct. 27
- Metallica Through The Never
Oct. 31
- 8 Mile
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Footloose
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Monster-in-Law
- Naruto: Seasons 1-9
- The Notebook
- Rock of Ages