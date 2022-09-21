Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In October

October is almost here, which means only one thing: spooky season is upon us. And if you’re looking for some new things to add to your Halloween watch list, Netflix is here to help. The full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October has arrived, and whether you want some new scary flicks or would rather avoid screaming in your living room because of a jump scare, the streaming service has you covered.

A slew of exciting new and nostalgic movies are coming to Netflix this month, including the premiere of Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron’s The School For Good and Evil. If you’re feeling throwback vibes, both Sex and the City films, the Oceans franchise, and the Rush Hour trilogy will all debut on the platform this month. And if you’re in the mood to swoon, Zac Efron’s post-High School Musical rom-com 17 Again and Timothée Chalamet’s breakout film Call Me By Your Name will arrive on Netflix as well.

On the TV side, Netflix will premiere the third seasons of Bling Empire, Derry Girls, and perhaps the most frightening of all, Love Is Blind. Sadly, all of these new arrivals mean that many titles are leaving Netflix as well, including both Miss Congeniality films and all seasons of the beloved Schitt’s Creek. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to watch Schitt’s Creek elsewhere, since the show will be moving to Hulu starting Oct. 3.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix this October.

What’s Coming In October

HBO

Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Oct. 2

Forever Queens

Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Oct. 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water

Jumping From High Places

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

Togo

Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY Part 2

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers

Oct. 11

The Cage

DEAW #13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

Oct. 12

Belascorán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Oct. 14

Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

Oct. 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

ONI: Thunder God's Tale

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Oct. 24

The Chalk Line

Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini

Oct. 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound

Dubai Bling

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer

Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters

I AM A STALKER

If Only

My Encounter with Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

Oct. 29

Deadwind: Season 3

What’s Leaving In October

Pop TV

Oct. 1

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Oct. 7

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Oct. 8

After

Oct. 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Oct. 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Oct. 15

Sinister 2

Oct. 21

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Oct. 26

Begin Again

Oct. 27

Metallica Through The Never

Oct. 31