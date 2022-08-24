Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In September

Fall is finally within reach — and if you’re ready for warm sweaters and cozy fall candles, you’re probably also ready for some good streaming picks to enjoy as you snuggle up indoors. Fortunately, the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September has arrived, and there are plenty of titles to get excited about.

On the TV front, you can look forward to the return of popular series like Cobra Kai Season 5 and Love Is Blind: After the Altar — which, given the recent breakups in the show’s post-pod world, will be especially interesting to watch.

Wondering about new movies on Netflix in September? The highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde, will be debuting on the streamer this month. You can also enjoy a new dark comedy, Do Revenge, from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (writer and director of another Netflix fave, Someone Great). It’s led by Riverdale and Stranger Things stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, too — so, yeah, it’s a must-watch. You can also enjoy a nostalgic movie marathon with movies like The Notebook and A Cinderella Story heading to the streamer in September.

Sadly, there are also several TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in September — so make sure you watch comedies like Made of Honor and Mean Girls one more time before they’re gone.

Ahead, here’s the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix this September.

What’s Coming In September

Coming Soon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10

Plan A Plan B

Who Likes My Follower?

Sept. 1

Fenced In

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Sept. 2

Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

Fakes

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You’re Nothing Special

Sept. 3

Little Women

Sept. 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

Vampire Academy

Sept. 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

Sept. 7

Chef's Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Sept. 8

Entrapped

Diorama

Sept. 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5

End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2

No Limit

Narco-Saints

Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

Sept. 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark: Season 4

Sept. 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

Sept. 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Intervention: Season 21

Terim

Sept. 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This Is the End

Sept. 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3

Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

Sept. 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Sept. 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma's World: Season 4

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

Sept. 23

A Jazzman's Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

Pokémon

Sept. 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

Sept. 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

Sept. 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

Sept. 29

The Empress

Sept. 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava

Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind

What’s Leaving In September

Sept. 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Sept. 2

Freaks

Sept. 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Sept. 9

Nightcrawler

Sept. 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Sept. 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Sept. 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Sept. 17

Skylines

Sept. 18

Dark Skies

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Sept. 25

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Sept. 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Sept. 30

