Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In September
Looking for more Love Is Blind drama and throwback romance faves? Right this way.
Fall is finally within reach — and if you’re ready for warm sweaters and cozy fall candles, you’re probably also ready for some good streaming picks to enjoy as you snuggle up indoors. Fortunately, the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September has arrived, and there are plenty of titles to get excited about.
On the TV front, you can look forward to the return of popular series like Cobra Kai Season 5 and Love Is Blind: After the Altar — which, given the recent breakups in the show’s post-pod world, will be especially interesting to watch.
Wondering about new movies on Netflix in September? The highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde, will be debuting on the streamer this month. You can also enjoy a new dark comedy, Do Revenge, from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (writer and director of another Netflix fave, Someone Great). It’s led by Riverdale and Stranger Things stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, too — so, yeah, it’s a must-watch. You can also enjoy a nostalgic movie marathon with movies like The Notebook and A Cinderella Story heading to the streamer in September.
Sadly, there are also several TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in September — so make sure you watch comedies like Made of Honor and Mean Girls one more time before they’re gone.
Ahead, here’s the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix this September.
What’s Coming In September
Coming Soon
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10
- Plan A Plan B
- Who Likes My Follower?
Sept. 1
- Fenced In
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24
- Liss Pereira: Adulting
- Love in the Villa
- Off the Hook
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight's Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Friday After Next
- He's Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime: Season 1
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- Just Friends
- Little Nicky
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
- This Is 40
Sept. 2
- Buy My House
- Dated and Related
- Devil in Ohio
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
- Fakes
- The Festival of Troubadours
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- You’re Nothing Special
Sept. 3
- Little Women
Sept. 5
- Call the Midwife: Series 11
- Cocomelon: Season 6
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
- Bee and PuppyCat
- Get Smart With Money
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
- Untold: The Race of the Century
Sept. 7
- Chef's Table: Pizza
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
Sept. 8
- Entrapped
- Diorama
Sept. 9
- Cobra Kai: Season 5
- End of the Road
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2
- No Limit
- Narco-Saints
Sept. 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3
Sept. 13
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
- In the Dark: Season 4
Sept. 14
- Broad Peak
- The Catholic School
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Heartbreak High
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- Sins of Our Mother
Sept. 15
- Dogs in Space: Season 2
- Intervention: Season 21
- Terim
Sept. 16
- The Brave Ones
- Do Revenge
- Drifting Home
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- I Used to Be Famous
- Jogi
- Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2
- Mirror, Mirror
- Santo
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- This Is the End
Sept. 19
- Go Dog Go: Season 3
Sept. 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
Sept. 21
- Designing Miami
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
- Iron Chef Mexico
- The Perfumier
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Sept. 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
- Karma's World: Season 4
- Snabba Cash: Season 2
- Thai Cave Rescue
Sept. 23
- A Jazzman's Blues
- ATHENA
- The Girls at the Back
- Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
- Lou
- Pokémon
Sept. 24
- Dynasty: Season 5
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
Sept. 26
- A Trip to Infinity
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2
Sept. 27
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
Sept. 28
- Blonde
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
- Inheritance
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2
Sept. 29
- The Empress
Sept. 30
- Anikulapo
- Entergalactic
- Floor is Lava
- Human Playground
- Phantom Pups
- Rainbow
- What We Leave Behind
What’s Leaving In September
Sept. 1
- Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 2
- Freaks
Sept. 3
- The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Sept. 9
- Nightcrawler
Sept. 10
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
Sept. 12
- Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 14
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
- Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
- Saved by the Bell: The College Years
- Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Sept. 17
- Skylines
Sept. 18
- Dark Skies
- Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 25
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Sept. 29
- Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Sept. 30
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Argo
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Cave
- Constantine
- Dirty Harry
- Dumb and Dumber
- Full Metal Jacket
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
- Old School
- The Perfect Storm
- The Rite
- Seven
- The Sweetest Thing
- Taxi Driver
- The Talented Mr. Ripley