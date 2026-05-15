Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz haven’t even confirmed that they’re engaged yet, as widely reported in the past couple of weeks. However, they already have one RSVP for their rumored wedding, and the answer is a firm no, apparently. On May 11, Niall Horan said he would not be in attendance at his One Direction bandmate’s wedding — albeit without actually saying his name.

During an interview on New Zealand radio show The Edge Breakfast, the hosts were very clearly trying to dig up some dirt on Styles’ rumored nuptials. At first, Horan played along. “Oh, I’ve got a couple weddings that I’m going to coming up. We all love a wedding,” he teased. “I’ve got a couple of mates of mine that are getting married, so that’s going to be very fun.”

When they pressed for more wedding details, specifically asking for a timeframe and if it was “some old people you used to work with,” Horan laughed and cleared the air. “All right, no no no, just mates of mine,” he said. “I am not going, if that’s what you’re asking.”

Naturally, the hosts got upset, jokingly asking if Horan was too busy playing golf to attend. “I’m a busy man,” he quipped.

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That said, nobody mentioned Styles or Kravitz by name, meaning there’s a possibility that he was referring to another famous couple. In fact, one fan suspects that Horan thought the hosts were talking about Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Travis Kelce and has constant rumors flying about her upcoming wedding.

It’s also possible that Horan hasn’t even gotten a wedding invite yet, considering how recent the couple’s reported engagement appears to be. Rumors started circling that Styles proposed to Kravitz in mid-April after they were spotted walking in London, with her sporting a diamond on her ring finger.

Days later, Page Six reported that they were engaged after eight months of dating, claiming that Styles is “completely smitten” and “would jump off a cliff for” Kravitz, who is “on cloud nine.” People went on to confirm the report, stating the couple has only shared their engagement with “a small circle” of family and friends. However, they’ve yet to comment publicly.

Despite his apparent RSVP, there’s no bad blood between the 1D bandmates. In fact, Horan praised Styles’ new single “Aperture” in a February interview with Hits Radio UK. “I’m delighted for him,” he said. “Complete like, change of sound, but yeah, it’s a banger, isn’t it? It’s gonna be great live.”