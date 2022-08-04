Nicholas Hoult Has The Sweetest Things To Say About His Family

Following his breakout role in the 2002 rom-com About a Boy, Nicholas Hoult has gone on to forge an impressive body of work in film and television. Some of the actor’s most notable credits include the E4 teen drama Skins, the X-Men franchise, The Favourite opposite Olivia Colman, Tolkein, and more recently, The Great, in which he plays the Russian Emperor, Peter III. But, what is there to know about his real-life off-screen, and who is Nicholas Hoult’s girlfriend?

As per Hello!, Hoult is currently in a relationship with the Californian model Bryana Holly. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2017, but rarely comment on their love life. In 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together, son Joaquin.

Prior to meeting Hoult, Holly was in a high-profile relationship with 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin. The couple split in 2016, the same year Holly fell victim to a social media and phone hacking scandal that saw many of her private photos leaked. As Elle reported, the model has also previously been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, The Hills star Brody Jenner, and James Packer.

As for her modelling career, Holly previously worked as a Playboy playmate and is represented by Wilhelmina models. Opening up about his early experiences of fatherhood with the Evening Standard, Hoult revealed, “Having a baby puts you in this place where you go, oh, okay, this human is going to change a lot.” Revealing he now places more value on time, specifically that which he can spend with his partner and child, Hoult added: “It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them.”

Speaking to W magazine in 2019, Hoult also joked that “no one warns you” about the “extreme” levels of tiredness parenting can bring. “But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time,” he added.

As mentioned, Hoult currently stars in the comical dramatisation of Catherine the Great’s rise to power, The Great. Starring alongside the likes of Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, and Sacha Dhawan, among others, Hoult portrays one of the show’s leading characters, Emperor Peter III.

The Great airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Channel 4 in the UK.