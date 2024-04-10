Between his rock-star vibe and Godfather-esque introduction, Maria Georgas’ dad, Nick, quickly joined the echelon of unforgettable Bachelor Nation parents during Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season. And now, just weeks after Season 28 wrapped, he’s talking publicly about his daughter’s journey and whether he sees more reality TV in her future.

On the April 9 episode of the BachMakers podcast, he reflected on Maria’s exit. “I think she knew his heart was somewhere else,” said Nick, who didn’t have anything bad to say about the breakup. “She was OK with that. For me to tell you she was heartbroken and stuff like that — no, she wasn’t.”

As For Those Bachelorette Rumors...

Ahead of the finale episode, Maria had been a rumored contender to lead the next Bachelorette season. Reality Steve had reported that he was “hearing” the decision was between her and Daisy Kent, and Maria told Bustle she’d be “stupid to say no” to the opportunity.

But ultimately, Jenn Tran was tapped as the next Bachelorette instead.

When Nick was asked about his daughter’s Bachelorette prospects on the podcast, he politely sidestepped any speculation, choosing to celebrate Jenn’s historic casting instead.

“I don’t think anyone should really say too much about The Bachelorette, because that’s not fair to Jenn,” said Nick, who owns a sprinkle company called Jubilee Candy. “Jenn is a great person, and this is her show.” He added that the whole Georgas family is “cheering” for her.

Jenn Tran Disney/John Fleenor Joey Graziadei and Maria Georgas on The Bachelor. Disney/Jan Thijs 1 / 2

But He Didn’t Withhold This Opinion

In the podcast interview, he did share his thoughts on Bachelor in Paradise, even though it’s unclear whether the summertime spinoff will return this year.

If it does, Nick hopes Maria isn’t on it. “The only one thing that I did say ‘absolutely not’ [to] was Bachelor in Paradise,” he said.

Obviously, Maria can do whatever she wants, which he acknowledged: “She may say, ‘You know what, Dad, I’m gonna do it,’ but that’s the only thing that I really did say ‘no’ to.”