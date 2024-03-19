As Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season comes to an end, many fans will be excited to see who gets the Season 28 lead’s final rose — but even more eagerly await finding out who will be the next Bachelorette.

The campaigning started early this year, with fans voicing their support for Maria Georgas taking on the lead role long before she was eliminated. Weeks later, however, there are even more options to theorize about — including Rachel Nance, who was sent home after Fantasy Suites in Tulum, as was revealed during Joey’s Women Tell All special on March 18.

So, who else is in the conversation? Here’s a rundown of all the rumors and reports so far. (Because some of these reports are based on leaks about Joey’s Bachelor finale, there are potential spoilers ahead.)

Rachel Is “Open” To Possibilities

What’s next for Rachel after saying goodbye to Joey? When asked if she’d consider helming The Bachelorette or going on a potential 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise, Rachel tells Bustle she’s “open to whatever feels right in the moment.”

“As of right now I'm enjoying everything settling down,” she says. “I’m enjoying seeing the way things are unfolding and it’s looking amazing for my future, so we’ll see what the future holds. But until then, I’m just gonna go home back to Hawaii and relax on the beach.”

Maria “Would Be Stupid To Say No”

Might Maria visit the beaches of Paradise, or embark upon her own journey for love at Bachelor Mansion? She says it’s “crazy” to see people rallying for her to be the next Bachelorette. “I’ve never once thought about it. To even think I would get the chance, I don’t know ... that would be a crazy experience. I mean, I would be stupid to say no.”

Spoilers Say...

Obviously, Reality Steve has heard rumblings about who will be the next Bachelorette. In a March 12 blog post, the Bachelor Nation commentator said he’s hearing the decision is between Maria and Daisy Kent. (This is predicated on the report that Kelsey Anderson wins Joey’s final rose.)

However, the blogger cautioned that “it’s never truly etched in stone until it’s announced.” Filming reportedly begins in a few weeks, he added.

An Educated Guess

If you like to back your Bachelorette theories with numbers, Suzana Somers (aka @bachelordata on Instagram) has you covered. The Bachelor Nation data analyst recently shared some very interesting facts about when, during the season, Bachelorette leads are sent home.

The elimination week that results in the most Bachelorette leads is Fantasy Suites with eight women, followed by the finale and Hometowns (with five and three women, respectively). So this definitely means Rachel, Maria, and Daisy are all major contenders — should they want the role.