This spring, another Bachelor season is drawing to a close. Usually, by this time, fans could count on seeing their favorite women from Joey Graziadei’s season go on to find love (or at least a fun fling) on the beaches of Mexico.

But if you’ve been keeping up with Bachelor Nation, you might have some questions, like, is Bachelor in Paradise canceled? Or will the beachy spinoff continue for a milestone Season 10?

To make sense of the show’s fate, here’s a recap of all the Paradise reports so far.

Reality Steve Says...

Aven Jones and Kylee Russell broke up shortly after Season 9. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Back in December, Reality Steve reported that ABC could be “scrapping” the show for 2024. The blogger and podcaster stressed that this was an unconfirmed rumor, but given the rocky outcome of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 — all of the couples broke up — the institution wasn’t looking particularly strong.

ABC Hasn’t Announced Paradise

The Golden Bachelor contestants share a toast. Disney/Eric McCandless

Last season, The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 were announced on the same day. So it was interesting that ABC announced The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelorette in February, with no word about Paradise.

Production for The Golden Bachelorette is set to take place this summer, with the show’s casting website specifically pointing to June through August. That could conflict with Paradise’s usual filming timeline. But if the franchise really wants another season of beach shenanigans, they could tweak schedules as necessary.

An Alum Defends The Show

Ashley and Jared stop by the beach during Season 8. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Though Season 9 didn’t produce any lasting couples, alum Ashley Iaconetti doesn’t think the show should end because of that.

“No, this one was the odd one out,” Iaconetti — who met her husband, Jared Haibon, on Paradise — wrote on Instagram in December, per a Reddit screenshot. “They just truly didn’t have any compatible matches in the cast. It was bound to happen at some point. Actually kinda impressive it took so long.”

Joey’s Cast Is Ready For The Beach

Joey’s contestants at the Women Tell All special. Disney/John Fleenor

Bustle recently caught up with several women from Joey’s season, and they welcomed the opportunity to find love on Paradise, even if Season 10 hasn’t been announced just yet.

Madina Alam said it was “frustrating” to miss out on time with Joey due to this season’s drama, but Paradise could make up for that. “Your girl’s desperate, so, we’ll try anything at this point,” she joked.

Jenn Tran said if Paradise happened — and she could make it work with school — it would “definitely be something to consider.” Rachel Nance and Maria Georgas were also open to continuing their journey, whether by Paradise or The Bachelorette.