Nick Jonas Reveals His Divisive Bedroom Habit

From hurkle-durkling to bed rotting, there’s no shortage of viral support for the practice of staying in bed well into your waking hours. But despite the cozy call of an extended lie-in, Nick Jonas isn’t quite convinced.

During an August 18 appearance on Are You Okay?, the Jonas Brothers musician was asked to share his “beige flag” — something that isn’t quite as concerning as a red flag but still gives you some pause. He had one at the ready: “I think beds are for sleeping only,” he said. “Like, I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it. I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot, it’s a whole thing.”

Even so, Jonas said that he does actually have a TV in the bedroom. But while his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, watches, “I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed.”

Fans were surprised by the hot take, with one commenting on TikTok: “I guess it’s a good thing I never got the chance to marry Nick Jonas like I thought I would because PULLING UP A CHAIR NEXT TO THE BED would be such a deal breaker for me.”

“I watched this while eating in bed and I feel attacked,” said another. Then again, Jonas’ bed rule did have some support. As one viewer put it, “I mean if I had a house with as many rooms as he probably has I wouldn’t have to [lie]/sit on my bed either 😂 #tinyapartmentlife.”

A Sweet Exception

It’s not that Jonas hates chill time — he just won’t spend it in bed. As Chopra Jonas recently told People, “The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere.”

For example, she said she loves watching Love Island with a glass of wine, “or maybe even a book [when] I am supposed to be reading my scripts.” The star also shared that there is at least one time the whole family — including 3-year-old Malti — hangs out in bed together, and it’s adorable. “Sunday morning snuggles in bed,” she said. “They have to happen. It’s mandatory.”