NXIVM Member Nicki Clyne Has A Mysterious New Activist Group

In the new HBO docuseries The Vow, directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer peel back the curtain on the scandalized "self-improvement group" NXIVM. The group made headlines in recent years due to a mix of its accusations of sexual abuse, alleged cult-like operations, and its celebrity adherents. A number of stars were involved with the group to varying degrees, including actor Nicki Clyne. Clyne was heavily involved with the group, but unlike others in similar positions, she was able to avoid facing any criminal charges when the scandal broke. So where is Nicki Clyne now?

Since the NXIVM scandal blew up in 2018, Clyne has disappeared from her old life. That year marked the last time she acted (in the web series Personal Space), and it was also the last year she posted anything on her personal social media accounts. Her final Facebook post on March 18, 2018 was a link to an article about Battlestar Galactica, the series for which she is best known. Her last Instagram post came on the same day, and was a photo of her shadow alongside the caption "'everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see.' - Martin Luther King, Jr." On Twitter, her most recent tweet is from March 26, 2018, when she retweeted psychology professor and author Geoffrey Miller, who stated, "Government by a tyrant = tyranny Government by the people = democracy Government by 24-hour news cycles of media-fabricated moral panics = ???" Her last original tweet came two days earlier, when she shared the trailer for the Mr. Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor and commented, "looking for a good cry? i'm just gonna leave this right here."

But just because Clyne is no longer living the life of a celebrity, that doesn't mean that she has disappeared completely. Quite the opposite, in fact. Clyne was allegedly one of the most senior members of DOS, the allegedly criminal secret society within NXIVM. And while she was able to avoid being convicted of criminal charges like the group's founder Keith Raniere and her wife Allison Mack despite being named as a co-conspirator at Raniere's trial, Clyne is reportedly still heavily involved with the organization and may even be running it in Raniere's absence. According to a Vice report from July, Clyne is involved with a NXIVM-connected activist group that has gone by the names "The Forgotten Ones" and "We Are As You." The group, which formed in July 2020, professes to have a goal of achieving prison reform in connection with Black Lives Matter. But in reality, their sole interest appears to be bringing attention to what they believe is the wrongful imprisonment of Raniere. The group stages dances outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Raniere is being held, and has released statements critical of his portrayal in the media. Clyne herself frequently shows up in stories on the group's Instagram page, according to Vice, where she is seen prominently participating in the group's activities. The group has not been open about its NXIVM connections, but those ties were uncovered in a report by the Albany Times Union in July.

Nicki Clyne may have avoided criminal charges, but she appears to remain wholly committed to the group and its founder, Keith Raniere.