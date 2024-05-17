Nicola Coughlan Had To Mute The ‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Group Chat

Like the family they portray on screen, the Bridgerton cast is a close brood in real life, too. As Jonathan Bailey explained to Bustle last year, he experienced “overwhelming love” returning to set for Season 3. “ It’s a really lovely thing to be able to go away and to come back,” he said. “We’re a tribe.”

As is the case with any family, the Bridgerton group chat can sometimes be... a lot. At least according to Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope and recently opened up about her relatable way of handling the crowded chat.

Keeping Up With The Bridgertons

“I get overwhelmed when there’s too many people, so it is muted,” Coughlan told W Magazine ahead of Season 3, which premiered on May 16. “I do check in on it every now and again, though I’m not an active participant.”

But don’t worry! Despite not being very involved in the conversation, Coughlan confirmed the Bridgerton family group chat “is very lovely and supportive.”

She also revealed on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw that she’ll pop in every so often. “I did say a text, like, ‘Happy Premiere Day, everyone,’ and then it went back into the archive ... [but] we’ve got a lot of fun new lords and ladies this season and they’re having lots of fun in it,” she said. “I’m like the grumpy parent that’s like, ‘You have your fun.’”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ironically, during the same SiriusXM chat, Claudia Jessie (who plays Eloise) credited Coughlan with making the chat in the first place. “You developed that for us to keep everybody connected,” she said, adding that the Derry Girls alum started the WhatsApp group in Season 1 and continued it every year “for everyone new to make them feel welcome.”

So, Who Else Is In The Group Chat?

Apparently, there are actually several permutations of Bridgerton group chats out there. In 2022, for example, Luke Newton (who plays Colin) told Netflix that there was a “Bridgerton Bros” WhatsApp where he and his on-screen brothers would make music together, message by message.

Of course, joining a Bridgerton group chat isn’t always a lifelong commitment. As Regé-Jean Page revealed to GQ in 2021, he stepped away from the conversation shortly after saying goodbye to the role of Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

“No, the universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in it,” he explained before clarifying that, no, he wasn’t ousted. “I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”