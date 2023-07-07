Potential future spoilers ahead for Bridgerton. Fans are still eagerly awaiting Colin and Penelope’s love story — but it’s never too early to look ahead toward Bridgerton Season 4, and the future of Netflix’s most swoon-worthy series. In fact, according to a few fans on Reddit, the events of Colin and Penelope (or #Polin)’s romance could directly play into the fourth installment.

In a July 6 post on the Bridgerton subreddit, fans discussed how Eloise Bridgerton might react to her brother and best friend getting together. While this could be an awkward situation for any siblings, it’s much worse than that for Eloise. As you’ll remember from the Season 2 finale, Eloise just found out Penelope was Lady Whistledown and was pretty angry with her. “I do not even know you,” she said. “I look at you now, and all I feel is pity for you.” She called Penelope an “insipid wallflower” and said she never wanted to see or speak to her again.

User u/vicmcqueen thinks Eloise may indeed keep her distance, at least for a while — citing behind-the-scenes production leaks that reportedly don’t show Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise, at the wedding. “While it’s possible that Claudia simply evaded all pictures that day, my gut tells me it’s not a coincidence and that Eloise won’t be present at the wedding,” they wrote. “My guess is that Eloise will try to warn Colin that Penelope is ‘not who he thinks’ after they get engaged, and when she learns that he is knowingly marrying Lady Whistledown, she will let him make his own mistakes and marry her, but will refuse to attend.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

So, what does this have to do with Bridgerton Season 4? User u/angellus08 commented that such a scenario “could also easily lead into [Eloise’s] book with Phillip,” adding that they think Eloise’s love story will take center stage next season. Philip Crane is Eloise’s romantic interest in the fifth Bridgerton book: To Sir Phillip, With Love.

Going by book order, Eloise’s love story should come after her brother, Benedict’s — but his has already been pushed back once, and it’s definitely possible that Netflix will change the order again. Julia Quinn, scribe of the Bridgerton books, seems to be OK with that. When Penelope and Colin’s story took the Season 3 slot, Quinn told Insider it was likely because “[Netflix] felt they had laid down so much groundwork because we already know Penelope.” Similarly, viewers know Eloise very well by now between her connection with Theo and her drama with her bestie, Pen. Because she’s so closely linked to both halves of #Polin, you can likely expect her character to be even more developed in Season 3 — thus setting up a potential Season 4 arc.