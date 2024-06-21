Nicola Coughlan didn’t want her Bridgerton makeout scenes to resemble a scene from Love Island. On June 20, the actor stopped by the Heart radio show across the pond with her co-star Luke Newton. During the interview, Coughlan revealed that their onscreen kisses reminded her of the hit reality show.

“I always compare it to Love Island kisses, [which] can look disgusting,” she said. “I’m sure it feels great but it doesn’t look nice on camera, so we [had] to figure out how to make them pretty.”

Newton then joked contestants on Love Island “needed our lessons” before getting intimate with their significant others on camera. “We’ll go into the villa and be like, ‘Guys, here you go,’” Coughlan added.

The U.K. and U.S. versions of Love Island are both currently airing. In the States, Season 6 of the hit reality dating show airs on Peacock and is hosted by Vanderpump Rules star, Ariana Madix.

On Bridgerton, Coughlan and Newton portray Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, respectively, whose romance was central to Season 3.

Speaking on Heart radio, Coughlan revealed that she found kissing her co-star more daunting than filming sex scenes. “I was almost more nervous for the first kiss [than the intimate scenes],” she said. “It was terrifying.”

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3. Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Derry Girls star added that being able to practice their first kiss scene beforehand took “the pressure off,” and revealed that she and Newton had an “intimacy coordinator” on hand in her trailer.

“It felt like being a teenager at school,” she said. ‘‘We’re gonna arrange how to kiss for the camera. Like, what if it’s weird [or] what if our faces don’t go together proper.’”

Newton also shared what he was most nervous about before filming intimate scenes with Coughlan, including that Season 3 carriage scene.

“In preparation for those days, the most awkward moment is when my makeup artist comes into my trailer to tan my full body and I’m just wearing a cup,” he said. “That’s sort of the moment where your relationship with your makeup artist changes and you become best friends.”