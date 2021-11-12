Nicola Coughlan Has A Key Role In A New Show About Princess Diana

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will be narrating a new Channel 4 documentary about Princess Diana. Airing at 10pm on Nov. 15, the documentary, titled Diana: Queen of Style, will look at the people’s Princess’ iconic fashion sense and the messages she sent to the world through her clothing.

From her Emanuels wedding dress, all the way to the famous ‘Revenge Dress’ she wore on the night Prince Charles confessed having cheated during their marriage, the documentary with explore the impact of some of her most recognisable looks.

Supermodel and fashion designer Leomie Anderson, Drag artist Bimini, the creator of the Instagram account @ladydirevengelooks Eloise Moran, and fashion designers (who who worked with Diana during her lifetime) Jacques Azagury, Elizabeth Emanuel, Said Cyrus of Catherine Walker, Joanna Osbourne, and Sally Muir, will all feature in the documentary.

Hair stylist Sam McKnight, makeup rtist Mary Greenwell, and journalists including Bustle writer Banseka Kayembe will also be offering insight into Diana’s most famous outfits.

The official Channel 4 synopsis reads “From fashion frump to international style star, Princess Diana’s clothes helped her reveal her feelings and connect to the public. And her appeal is only getting stronger – influencing high fashion designers, influencers, and today’s royals. This film explores why she remains of relevance and influence today and tells the story of Diana’s life through her most famous outfits.”

Diana: Queen of Style will air on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday Nov. 15 and be available to watch on catch-up after it airs.