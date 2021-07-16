Princess Diana will forever be one of the foremost fashion icons, not only of Great Britain, but of the entire world. She was thrust into a family of Royals, navigating dress codes, balancing her personal and public life, and being a dedicated mother to her sons above all else. But, no matter how high her highs or low her lows, she always looked phenomenal.

Diana was known for being a bit of a sartorial rule breaker, wearing jeans when many other Royals did not, stepping out in bike shorts and oversized sweatshirts even though they were viewed as being too casual, and wearing dresses that might have been deemed a bit too short for a royal by the Crown’s standards. None of that mattered to Diana. And her personal style and the trends she set are still coveted today.

Though you might not opt for quite the ‘80s style that Lady Di did on her wedding day —namely giant puff sleeves and layers of silk taffeta — there’s no denying that everything about it was the height of fashion at the time. That said, between her embellished minis, revenge dress, and flowing silk midi looks, there’s a plethora of Princess Diana outfits that stylish women everywhere still covet.

For all that and more, check out Princess Diana’s 10 most famous dresses, ahead. Inspiration awaits.

1 Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress, June 1994 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images One of Princess Diana’s most iconic dresses was, arguably, the little black dress that is now known as her “Revenge dress.” Diana wore this off-the-shoulder dress designed by Christina Stambolian at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994. It is called the “revenge dress” because it was the look she chose on the night that Prince Charles admitted on national television that he had been in an adulterer during his marriage to Diana. It also represents Diana’s rebellion against the monarchy as it broke several style conventions: it was short, off-shoulder, and black, a color usually reserved for mourning in royal tradition.

2 Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress, July 1989 Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana’s wedding dress from 1981 was a showstopper, to be sure. It was crafted or silk taffeta and featured lace trim and pearl embellishment. With a ruffle neckline and puff sleeves, the gown boasted a train made of 153 yards of tulle that measured 25 feet in length.

3 Princess Diana’s Pink, Polka Dot Dress, March 1983 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana was never one to shy away from color, adding a bit of whimsy with even the most conservative of looks. Likewise, everyone will remember this bright pink polka-dot silk dress that she wore in Australia in 1983.

4 Princess Diana’s Versace Mini Dress, September 1995 Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images There was no more appropriate time to slip into this bright white Versace mini dress with matching pumps than during her 1995 trip to Italy, attending a concert in aid of Bosnian children.

5 Princess Diana’s Blue Mini Dress, June 1997 Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Arriving at a performance of Swan Lake in London only months before her death, this embellished pale blue mini dress was worn during one of her final public appearances, as the Princess used the Royal hack of covering her chest with her clutch as she got out of the car to avoid any wardrobe mishaps.

6 Princess Diana’s White Midi Dress, March 1983 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images During her first Royal tour of Australia, Diana chose a bright white cotton midi dress that was the perfect balance between dressy and casual. And also, the little white dress everyone wants to live in all Summer long.

7 Princess Diana’s Blue Polka Dot Dress, October 1985 Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images For a rare look at Princess Diana inside her residence, she chose a deep blue polka dot dress that boasted a bright white collar for contrast.

8 Princess Diana’s Halter Dress, June 1995 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images For an event at the Serpentine Gallery in 1995, Lady Di chose a light blue halter dress, designed by Catherine Walker. Though she wore very little jewelry to speak of on this particular occasion, she opted for a dress that caught the light with an allover embellishment for a touch of sparkle.

9 Princess Diana’s One Shoulder Gown, January 1980 Tim Graham/Corbis Historical/Getty Images With a matching emerald and diamond choker worn as a headband, Princess Diana danced the night away in 1980 with her husband, wearing a bright emerald green silk one-shoulder gown with an oversized bow over her left side.