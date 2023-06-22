As viewers eagerly await the much-anticipated third chapter of Netflix’s Bridgerton, many fans have been busy looking out for clues regarding the forthcoming season. Much to their delight, the show’s cast has been dropping subtle hints of what fans can expect from Bridgerton Season 3 as the yet-to-be-announced release date draws ever closer. This includes Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope Featherington), who recently revealed that she “practiced kissing” for the “scandalous” new series.

Speaking at Netflix’s Tudum event on June 17, the Derry Girls star teased an “extremely spicy” third season, before sharing that having to film love scenes with her co-star, Luke Newton, was “terrifying.”

“I was just so intimated by the thought of it,” Coughlan recalled. “Doing it with a friend was really great because it gave you that level of comfort... but then also made it more scary to begin with because you have to film a kiss with your friend.” The actor then revealed the pair “literally had to have a practice kiss,” before making clear that it was “under supervision.” Coughlan continued: “We had to do that before shooting any of the scenes, so that was quite terrifying, but in the end, it made it way better.”

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with PEOPLE, Coughlan described Bridgerton Series 3 as “just so romantic,” teasing that even the cast and crew were taken aback by all the emotion during filming.

“I always look at the three seasons like this. I think season 1 was about passion, season 2 was about longing, and season 3, I think it’s romance all the way,” the actor told PEOPLE. “It’s just so romantic. There were a lot of moments on set where we filmed something and we’d turn around and everyone was sort of clutching their chest being like ‘Oh my God.’ It was that kind of love.”