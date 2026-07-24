Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t said a peep about their wedding yet, but their guests are doing the talking for them. On the July 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Niecy Nash revealed new details about the couple’s nuptials, which took place on July 3 at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, with reportedly over 1,000 guests in attendance.

Speaking with guest host Colman Domingo, Nash corroborated other guests’ reports that they had signed NDAs, saying she couldn’t tell her friend about the wedding beforehand because “you know you’re under embargo. It was top secret!” However, she was so excited to say, “I can tell you now!” and the first detail she spilled was about the ceremony’s famous officiant.

“Oh, it was so good!” she told Domingo. “And let me tell you something. So, I’m sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. I didn’t know what he was going to have on.”

The actor is known for his rather laissez-faire aesthetic, and for Swift and Kelce’s wedding, he only dressed up a little. “Well, you know, for Adam, he looked decent,” Nash said.

She went on to say that the reception had plenty of activities, along with some sweet incentives. “When you get a ticket for the game you played, you put it in the bucket and figure out if you can win the prizes that they gave away at the end,” she said. “So, that part was lovely.”

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Kelce befriended Nash while filming his acting debut on Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie in 2024. Nash even appeared on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, where she jokingly called out Kelce for eating too much on set and not telling her that he changed his number, leading him to accidentally ignore her texts.

Clearly, they made up in time for the wedding, and Nash wasn’t afraid of spilling the beans about the festivities. “I don’t think I’m speaking out of school because y’all seen it all online now, right?” she said. “But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip. So it was fun.”