This Off Campus Theory Predicts A Big Change For Season 2

If your world has been rocked by the Briar University hockey team and their passionate love lives, you’re not alone. After scoring Prime Video’s third-biggest series debut ever, Off Campus is wasting no time getting back to the rink.

Now that production is officially underway in Vancouver, many fans are speculating about the Off Campus Season 2 release timeline. Specifically, several point to a rumor that suggests Allie and Dean’s love story will roll out weekly as opposed to a full-season drop on premiere day, as with Season 1.

Multiple fans on Reddit supported the theory, noting that the switch to a weekly release has precedent at the streamer. As one wrote, “Amazon Prime is a weekly release streaming platform. They just use the binge model for the first season to sell the show.” Indeed, this pivot has been observed with popular series like Fallout and The Summer I Turned Pretty, which both debuted with complete first seasons before switching to weekly releases in subsequent years.

There’s certainly a special kind of thrill in marathoning a full season, especially if you’ve already spent years waiting to see Elle Kennedy’s novels come to life on screen. But there’s also something to be said about a weekly obsession — the show you eagerly enjoy on breaks from school or work and can’t wait to talk to your friends about.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

For example, TSITP’s final season had social media abuzz, with fans coming together to theorize, swoon over a certain peach scene, and roll our eyes at Jeremiah’s pre-wedding behavior. Would his two-tier, dark chocolate cake with a raspberry coulis filling and a mirror glaze have gone as viral as it did — “Belly, cacao is the bean!” — if it were lost in the shuffle of more pressing relationship drama on premiere day?

Alas, there’s no word yet on whether Off Campus will pivot to a weekly release or keep its marathon model. And it might be a while before those specifics are confirmed. But given the enormous reception to the show so far, it seems safe to say fans will turn out to support the next chapter and the ones to come.

While a third and fourth season haven’t officially been renewed, the show’s core cast is eagerly awaiting their characters’ respective love stories. As Jalen Thomas Brooks (who plays Tucker) recently told Bustle, “It’s been endearing to see people like, ‘Oh, my God, Tucker, he’s so schmoopy. It’s fun, because you’re going to be able to watch him become this guy that everybody really loves in the book.”