Olivia Rodrigo is proof that manifestation works. On Feb. 4, Rodrigo met one of her childhood idols, Demi Lovato, at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. The Grammy nominees were seated at the same table for the soiree, with Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes also accompanying them. Rodrigo also made an appearance on Lovato’s Instagram Story, dancing to Frankie Valli’s performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as Lovato panned her camera around the room.

The “Drivers License” singer low-key manifested meeting Lovato in April 2022, when she shared a throwback photo on Instagram to commemorate the start of the Sour Tour. In the photo, a young Rodrigo sings into a microphone with posters of Disney Channel stars behind her, including Lovato. She also wrote her setlist on a whiteboard beside her, which includes Lovato’s iconic Camp Rock duet with Joe Jonas, “This Is Me.”

Rodrigo juxtaposed the vintage photo with a video of her performing onstage during her first headlining trek. “Tour is going gr8,” she captioned the post.

Lovato commented on the post with weary face and pink heart emojis before reposting the photo on their Instagram Story, remarking that “this pic is warming up my frozen lil heart.” Lovato’s Camp Rock co-stars the Jonas Brothers also got a shoutout from Rodrigo, as she included their early hits “S.O.S.,” “Year 3000,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes” in her setlist. Kevin Jonas appreciated her choices, calling it a “solid set list.”

Since breaking out in 2021, Rodrigo has become very good at manifesting meeting her idols. After tweeting that “Gracie Abrams made me discover Olivia Rodrigo” in 2020, Abrams ended up opening for Rodrigo on the Sour Tour. Similarly, Rodrigo met Jack White after saying she “would die” for the musician in 2019, and she performed with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden after writing about singing “Uptown Girl” in her hit “Deja Vu.” Perhaps meeting the Jonas Brothers is next up on her manifestation list.