Social media sleuthing into the history of Love Island contestants has become par for the course with every new season of the ITV2 hit. After some recent online digging by Winter Love Island fans, it appears Olivia Hawkins and Zara Lackenby-Brown may have already been quite familiar with one another before entering the South African villa. So, did Olivia and Zara know each other before Love Island?

As viewers will recall, during the show’s Jan. 19 episode, Zara was dared to kiss the islander she believed to be the “most two-faced,” eventually choosing Olivia — who did not take kindly to the decision. A visibly upset Olivia later revealed in the Beach Hut that she felt “humiliated” and accused Zara of “using me in her game.”

However, amid their recent tensions, some investigative fans discovered that the pair had previously interacted on social media before taking part in the show — and one Instagram exchange, in particular, caught the attention of viewers.

Back in May 2020, Olivia commented “fave photo of you” under an Instagram snap of Zara, to which the latter responded: “My babes.” As per Metro, fans also discovered that Olivia had posted fire emojis under another of Zara’s posts, who also replied in kind with a like.

“Why are Zara and Olivia pretending they don’t know each other?” asked one curious fan on Twitter. “This might explain why Olivia seemed overly offended at Zara calling her two-faced.”

Elsewhere, another viewer wondered: “Maybe Zara chose Olivia because they know each other and she figured it was a safe choice,” while one fan even accused Zara and Olivia of being “industry plants,” writing, “this is why they’re both trying to stir drama, going for the Ekin-Su effect.”

Bustle has reached out to ITV for comment. Watch this space.