Love Island's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown Has A Surprising Link To Rapper Aitch

You know what they say… you wait around all day for a Love Island bombshell, and then a whole bunch of them turn up at once. After shocking islanders with the surprise arrival of Tom Clare — hand-picked by viewers at home — those pesky producers are now chucking a further two troublemakers into the mix to break up couples and generally “move mad.” As teased on Jan. 17, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown will be one of the incoming islanders.

Promising to bring “sass, vibes and good energy,” Zara says that she’s not afraid to tread on toes in the villa if she likes the look of somebody. “I’m very loyal but that means I sometimes put others before myself. But this is Love Island so I’m not going to go in there and let the girls takeover because in the past I’ve been like, ‘If you like him, you have him.’ I’d be an amazing girlfriend, I’m understanding, caring, fun and sexy,” she told ITV.

Zara revealed that her friends and family would describe her as “eccentric, lively, energetic, loyal, and kind-hearted.” Describing herself, she explained: “I’m a massive hype girl. I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the villa. I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that's like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”

What is Zara’s Job?

25-year-old Zara works as a property developer. Her experience in renovating and improving knackered old houses for a living means that she now has an immediate eye for quality. “I have very high standards because of the industry I’m in,” she said. When she’s not knocking down interior walls Zara is also a model and dancer. “I did musical theatre and performing arts at university,” she says. “I’m fully trained in ballet, tap, and jazz and have singing qualifications which led me to get scouted as a model. I’ve since gone onto do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists. I’ve worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tione Wayne and more.”

What is Zara’s Instagram?

With 21.6k followers (and counting!) on Instagram, Zara regularly shares snaps of her recent globe-trotting adventures, and recent destinations include Senegal, Egypt and Spain. Following all of her fellow islanders, Zara has updated her bio to read: “I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!”

It follows a new rule change for the latest season, which requires all contestants to pause social media accounts while they’re on the show. Previously, Islanders would recruit trusted loved ones at home to post on their behalf. "If anything, it's going to give the family and friends a bit of an easier journey,” former contestant Paige Turley told BBC.

You can find Zara @itszaradeniz

What else is there to know about Zara?

As the incoming new bombshell, Zara has admitted that she’s trying her luck in the villa in order to shake up her love life. “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” she said. “My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.”

Zara says that a couple of things are bound to give her the instant “ick” — as well as being turned off by “players” she also loses interest quickly “if someone’s boring and doesn’t have any aspirations or ambition. Also guys that aren’t into their fitness and health.” Still, once she’s found the right person, she develops serious feelings, fast. “It takes me a while as I have high standards and I’m fussy but when I meet someone that I like I fall in love very quickly,” she said.