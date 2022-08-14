P-Valley quickly gained a devoted following after two successful seasons, but as Season 2 wraps up, Starz has yet to confirm the show’s renewal. P-Valley has earned acclaim for taking viewers to The Pynk, a popular Mississippi strip club, and introducing them to Mercedes Woodbine (Brandee Evans), a veteran dancer, and Uncle Clifford Sayles (Nicco Annan), the owner of the club. From there, audiences fell in love with Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton), Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), and of course, Gidget (Skyler Joy).

While the show’s second season was announced early in its Season 1 run, this time around, the show’s fate seems uncertain, leaving fans nervous that the Season 2 finale might be the show’s end. On August 11, Annan replied to a comment on one of his TikTok videos saying that fans don’t want to wait 10 years to receive Season 3. Annan responded, “Y’all gotta go leave them reviews over on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB. Those platforms matter for show renewals and how well our shows do.”

However, only because Season 3 isn’t official yet doesn’t mean it’s not in the cards. As fans continue to obsess over the twists and turns of Season 2, here’s what we know so far about a potential third season.

P-Valley Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

The show had a two-year hiatus between Seasons 1 and 2 because of production delays; the first season began airing on July 12, 2020, and the second season premiered on June 3, 2022. If Starz renews P-Valley soon after the Season 2 finale and avoids production complications, fans might not have to wait as long for Season 3. The potential installment could arrive as early as summer 2023, but until Season 3 is green-lit, it is all up in the air.

Starz

P-Valley Season 3 Cast

While the Season 2 finale could potentially shake up the cast’s future, it’s safe to assume that cast members Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Harriett D. Foy, and Skyler Joy will return for Season 3. Alongside them, Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton are likely to come back, and there’s a good chance new faces may join the club in the future.

After Megan Thee Stallion made a cameo in Season 2, P-Valley could surprise fans again with another celebrity appearance. It could be Cardi B, who tweeted interest in appearing on the show in 2021. P-Valley creator Katori Hall told Entertainment Tonight that it was awesome to see the rapper validate the show. “I would love for her to come down to The Pynk,” she said.

P-Valley Season 3 Plot

Season 3 depends entirely on how the storylines unfold at the end of Season 2. Based on recent episodes, fans wonder if Mercedes is really moving on from the club, if Keyshawn and her kids safely escape from Derrick, and if we can expect more from Megan Thee Stallion’s character. While we aren’t sure in which direction the writers' room will take these plotlines next, we can count on the P-Valley team to continue hiring women directors for every episode — an intentional choice they made back in Season 1.

This article will be updated as more information about P-Valley Season 3 becomes available.