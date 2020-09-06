HBO and Showtime tend to get most of the buzz when it comes to premium cable networks, but upstart Starz surprised everyone in 2020 with its hit series P-Valley. The drama that follows the lives of employees of a Mississippi strip club earned critical acclaim and strong ratings in its first season, and the network wasted little time in renewing P-Valley for Season 2 on July 27, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Announcing that news with more than half the season left to air was a clear vote of confidence from the network. "P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make the Pynk come alive," Starz head of originals Christina Davis told THR. So now that the drama of whether or not P-Valley will get a second season has been resolved, fans can turn their attention to what Season 2 will actually look like.

For starters, it's going to be 25 percent longer. While Season 1 consisted of 8 episodes, Season 2 will gain two more for a total of 10. But don't expect the two extra episodes to signal the end of the series. Creator Katori Hall apparently has a five-year plan for the course of the series, so as long as the show can keep up its stellar ratings — it had the most-watched premiere in Starz history — it will hopefully stick around for a few more seasons so Hall can properly tell her story.

You can also expect to hear more original music from Mississippi artists in the show's second season. Hall put out a call on Twitter on Aug. 31 asking for submissions from musicians and producers who are native to the state, especially if they're also black and female. "Always looking for more MS artists so please shoot to @pvalleywriters," Hall tweeted. "ESP excited about being introduced to MS black female artists & producers."

Like every other TV show on the planet, the coronavirus pandemic has affected P-Valley. Production on Season 2 has been delayed as a result, and it's unclear when the new episodes will be filmed. But when the series does return, one thing its stars won't have to worry about is dropping any weight they may have gained while under quarantine. Hall has already told the show's actors to come as they are to Season 2. "That's unlike any other job I've ever had," Brandee Evans, who plays Mercedes, told Dance magazine. "Not worrying about how her body looks to her has been freeing, and inspiring." Finally, COVID-19 itself may make its way into the plot of Season 2, as Hall told TV Guide, "There's a story to tell about how black folks are affected by this disease ... how they figured out what to do to survive."