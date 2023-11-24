Paris Hilton just made a surprise baby announcement. On Nov. 23, Hilton shocked fans by revealing that she is welcoming a baby girl named London with her husband Carter Reum.

On Instagram, Hilton posted a photograph of a pink baby outfit with the name London stitched on the front, along with the caption: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

Meanwhile, Hilton also shared a photo of her son Phoenix to her Instagram Stories, calling him a “big brother.”

Hilton is yet to confirm whether the surprise announcement confirms the birth of baby London or that the little one is on the way. However, she appeared to suggest her daughter has already arrived on TikTok, writing: “My princess has arrived!!”

Hilton also uploaded a TikTok on Thanksgiving, in which she tells her niece and nephew “Are you guys excited for your new cousin ... I have two babies.”

Paris Hilton welcomes baby London. Paris Hilton / Instagram

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate Hilton and Reum following the surprise announcement, including the likes of Kimora Lee Simmons and Naomi Campbell, who commented: “Congratulations @parishilton and welcome London.”

Meanwhile, fans also shared their thoughts on Hilton’s baby name London, with one user declaring the moniker “so iconic.”

Baby London

As the Daily Mail reports, Hilton previously revealed during a live chat episode of her podcast that she had chosen the name London more than a decade ago.

“I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day — named London,” she shared back in March. “It's my favorite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London.”

Hilton continued: “'I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Family Of Four

Hilton and Reum welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Barron, via surrogate in Jan. 2023. Speaking to People at the time, Hilton said that it has “always been my dream to be a mother.”

“I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other,” she added. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Prior to welcoming their bundles of joy, Hilton and Reum tied the knot in Nov. 2021.

“Throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner,” Hilton told Vogue at the time of the pair’s nuptials. “Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together ... Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children.”