Mother always knows best — well, most of the time. On Nov. 16, Paris Hilton revealed her family plans on social media after her mom Kathy Hilton said in an interview that she had been “trying and trying” to have a baby with her husband Carter Reum. According to her daughter, that’s not the case just yet.

Taking to her Twitter and Instagram Story, Paris clarified that she and her husband had decided to wait to have children until a year after their wedding. “For those asking, my husband & I wanted to enjoy our 1st year of marriage as a couple & we were planning on starting our family in 2023,” she wrote. The couple tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2021, in an extravagant three-day ceremony that was shown on her Peacock reality show Paris In Love.

The Simple Life star went on to explain that she and Reum are undergoing IVF to start their family, and already have embryos prepared. “IVF is a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready & waiting to be apart of our Cutesy Crew!” she wrote. “As everyone knows, I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then becoming a mom in 2023! Thank you for all your kind messages.”

Speaking to E! on Nov. 14, Kathy indicated that Paris and her husband were actively attempting to conceive their first child, with no results as of yet. “It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that.”

Despite the apparent miscommunication, Paris has been clear about her desire to become a mother. In September 2020, she told the LadyGang podcast that she and Reum had already frozen some eggs and were deciding how many children they were going to have and the sex of their babies. “First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” she said. “When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.” She even has a name for one of them already. “I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy,” she said. “I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know — it's hard to decide.”