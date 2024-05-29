Penn Badgley Recalls “Remarkable” Blake Lively Prank On Gossip Girl

Blake Lively has a long history of pulling pranks on her nearest and dearest, including her former Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley.

On a recent episode of his Podcrushed podcast, the actor recalled a “remarkable prank” pulled by Lively, who convinced him that the Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler, was his father.

“I cannot muster a single eff to give about pranks. I actually really admire people who do,” Badgley told his podcast cohosts, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. “Somebody who may or may not be known for this — Blake Lively is, as I recall, very serious about pranks.”

Revealing that Lively’s prank happened during the height of their Gossip Girl days, he continued, “I get an email, just like, ‘There’s this press item that we’re trying to kill, but just so you know, somebody thinks or Steve Tyler thinks he’s your dad.’”

Badgley then explained that his manager, publicist, and own mother got in on the joke, telling him the story wasn’t “going away” and that Tyler himself confirmed his paternity. Speaking on his Podcrushed podcast, the actor said Lively eventually convinced him to call his mother and ask about the situation.

Gossip Girl stars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively. James Devaney/WireImage /Getty

“My mom is so not an actress, so not a prankster either, and she’s upset,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘Mom why are you upset?!’ And then she takes a pause, that is like, the pause that sold me, and she goes, ‘Why do you think we moved out of Maryland?’”

After being left “speechless” for a few seconds, he then realized what day it was. “Ah, f****** April Fools,” Badgley recalls saying in the moment, revealing that Lively “couldn’t keep a straight face” when the prank finally dawned on him.

Badgley and Lively starred on Gossip Girl together for six seasons as Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen, respectively. The pair dated for three years in real life, breaking up in 2010, but remaining good friends.

In 2017, Badgley tied the knot with his wife, Domino Kirke, while Lively recently celebrated 11 years of marriage with husband Ryan Reynolds, who often falls victim to his wife’s elaborate pranks.