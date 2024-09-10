Pharrell Williams is a man of many talents. With a career spanning three decades, the multifaceted singer, producer, and designer has excelled in music, fashion, film, television, and skin care. Now, the Grammy winner and creative director of Louis Vuitton Men is onto his next venture: animation.

In the summer of 2022, Williams was named chief brand officer of Doodles, a platform that creates original and immersive storytelling via live and digital experiences. On Sept. 7, the company previewed its groundbreaking animated special, Dullsville and the Doodleverse, at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival.

The star-studded 19-minute short film — set to go live on DoodlesTV on Sept. 13 — follows the story of Hap and his cat, Mello, in the uninspiring town of Dullsville, which has been monopolized by an ominous corporation known as Dream Pump Industries.

“After a fateful incident involving a Dream Pump Industries delivery truck, the duo are plunged into the Doodleverse, a reality-shattering world where imagination holds no bounds,” a synopsis reads. “Hap must overcome his self-doubt and harness his creativity to find a way home, but life in Dullsville will never be the same.”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The musical animation features voice work from Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, and Coi Leray. The rappers also lend their talents to the animation’s original soundtrack, which recently debuted on Doodles’ newly launched music platform, Doodles Records.

Below, Williams reflects on the making of Dullsville and the Doodleverse, working with the likes of Lil Wayne, and the cartoons he couldn’t get enough of as a kid.

What existing shows inspired Dullsville and the Doodleverse?

SpongeBob SquarePants, Looney Tunes, Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo. [They all have] distinct visual styles, lovable characters, and compelling stories full of adventure. We wanted to create a story that had a similar emotional impact [as] these classic shows.

Can you share a favorite memory of working alongside Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Swae Lee, or Coi Leray?

These are incredible artists who I have known for years. It’s always great to work with them and to push ourselves to make our best music yet, but my favorite moments were seeing them get into their characters so they could use their voices to tell these colorful stories. And of course, they killed it.

What animated shows did you watch growing up, and how did they affect you?

I get nostalgic thinking of the shows I watched growing up, like Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, The Smurfs, and Wacky Races. They transported me to other worlds and sparked so much of my creativity. Seeing the beautiful color palettes, hearing the music and wacky sounds, and getting wrapped up in their stories inspired me to want to create art that could have a similar emotional impact.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If readers are going to start with one song from the soundtrack, which should it be?

The soundtrack is three songs and they’re all gems, so I would say they should just listen to the whole thing. I’m equally proud of “Not in the Store” by me and Coi Leray, “Can’t Hold Me Down” by Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and Kyle Richh, and “Doodleverse (Draw Me Closer)” by me, Swae Lee, and Lil Yachty.

How did your expertise in fashion inspire this project, if at all?

Fashion is all about creating moods and aesthetics through distinct visual styles. I really enjoyed working with the incredible Doodles team to help set the visual mood and overall look for Dullsville and the Doodleverse.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.