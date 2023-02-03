Celebrity

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Mansion You Can Buy For $42.5 Million

There’s a lake and an infinity pool.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's...
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last July, the two moved in together and are blending their families. Naturally, they’re letting go of their old properties. Lopez just listed her old Bel Air, California mansion and it’s selling for a cool $42.5 million.

Courtesy of Carolwood Estates

She may be Jenny from the Block, but her eight-acre Bel Air mansion is proof that Lopez has come so, so far from her early days as an actor. If you want to know what it’s like to live à la J.Lo, here are photos of her sprawling, eight-acre property which includes a pool, a lake, and a beach.

