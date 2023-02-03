Celebrity
There’s a lake and an infinity pool.
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot last July, the two moved in together and are blending their families. Naturally, they’re letting go of their old properties. Lopez just listed her old Bel Air, California mansion and it’s selling for a cool $42.5 million.
Courtesy of Carolwood Estates
She may be Jenny from the Block, but her eight-acre Bel Air mansion is proof that Lopez has come so, so far from her early days as an actor. If you want to know what it’s like to live à la J.Lo, here are photos of her sprawling, eight-acre property which includes a pool, a lake, and a beach.