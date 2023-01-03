Bennifer is still going strong heading into 2023. On Jan. 1, Jennifer Lopez rang in the New Year by sharing new photos from her wedding(s) to Ben Affleck as part of an Instagram reel celebrating her favorite moments of the year. “2022 was one of the best years yet!!!” she captioned the post. “I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year.”

In the video, J.Lo arranged photos from each month in chronological order, including pictures from both of the couple’s ceremonies. For their July wedding in Las Vegas, she shared a photo of her and Affleck posing in a vintage pink convertible at the chapel where they first got hitched. For the next month, she revealed new pictures from their proper wedding ceremony at Affleck’s home in Savannah, Georgia, including one showing off her full wedding gown in a chariot.

The singer also shared photos from their April 2022 engagement, including a close-up of her now-iconic green diamond engagement ring. In other snapshots and clips, she’s seen trying on wedding veils and looking at conceptual drawings for her August ceremony. Of course, her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, are also in the video alongside Affleck’s kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, proving how well their families have blended.

Lopez and Affleck reunited romantically in April 2021, 18 years after calling off their first engagement, and dated for a year before getting engaged once again in April 2022. The couple kept quiet about their reconciliation at first, but the actor has given her fans regular looks into her new chapter, revealing her marriage and engagement to fans first through her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Luckily for fans, the Bennifer content will only get more frequent this year. On the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This Is Me... Then, which was heavily inspired by her first romance with Affleck, Lopez announced that her upcoming new album will be a sequel titled This Is Me... Now, influenced by their reconciliation. The album, set to come out sometime in 2023, will feature 13 new songs, with titles like “Dear Ben pt. II,” “Mad In Love,” and “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” indicating that fans are about to get a bigger peak into Bennifer’s life than ever.