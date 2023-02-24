Pink Opened Up About The Time Madonna Tried To “Play Her” On Live TV

As fans of the Grammy winner will recall, Pink is no stranger to a celebrity feud. The “So What” hitmaker has previously had beef with the likes of Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato. Now, Pink has claimed that the one and only Madonna “doesn’t like” her after the Queen of Pop “tried to kind of play” her following an awkward backstage encounter.

The “Get The Party Started” singer recalled the incident on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in Feb. 2023, revealing that it occurred during an appearance on the daytime show Live with Regis and Kelly almost 20 years ago.

“It’s just such a silly story. I f****** love Madonna, and I love her no matter what,” she explained to host Howard Stern. “I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

Pink continued: “And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’”

The singer added that the joke “didn’t work,” sharing, “She tried to kind of play me on Regis and Kelly and I’m not the one ... Some people just don’t like me.”

This isn’t the only behind-the-scenes tidbit Pink has disclosed during the 2023 promotional tour of her latest album Trustfall. Speaking to Buzzfeed UK, the “Who Knew” performer shared that filming the 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade” alongside Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Aguilera “wasn’t very fun.” She continued: “I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some personalities.”

Meanwhile, speaking to People, Pink also recalled the 2004 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial she filmed alongside Britney Spears and Beyoncé, describing the experience as “bizarre.”

“What a weird deal that was. What the hell? Like, ‘What are we doing?’” she said. “Also, you're Pepsi. You’re flying us to Rome to shoot in a fake coliseum down the street from the real Colosseum. Why are we here? We could have gone to Canada. I don’t understand.”