Post Malone is hitting the road to promote his new album Austin — and to eventually send his 1-year-old daughter to college. On May 16, the Grammy-nominated artist announced his 2023 trek — the If Y’All Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour — and jokingly revealed his motives in a statement. “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” he said. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out.”

Post Malone became a father in May 2022, when he welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée, whose identity is still not known. He confirmed that the two were expecting their first child to TMZ before the baby was secretly born. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he said. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.” He nonchalantly revealed that the baby was already born in an interview with Howard Stern the next month. “I went, and I kissed my baby girl, and then I went,” he said, before Stern asked whether he meant his girlfriend or an actual baby girl. “No, that’s my daughter,” he clarified with a laugh.

The 27-year-old has since kept details about his daughter private. His 2023 outing follows last year’s Twelve Carat Tour, which played arenas across the U.S. and Europe, but don’t expect the same thing once again. Posty promises to put on a “completely reimagined show” filled with both new music from Austin and fan-favorite hits like “Circles” and “Rockstar,” complete with “cool new production” and “a very very handsome man up on stage” (himself, not a special guest).

Here’s everything you need to know about Post Malone’s If Y’All Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.

Post Malone’s 2023 Tour Dates

Post Malone will kick off his 2023 tour on July 8 in Indiana and hit 24 amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada before concluding in San Bernardino, Calif., on Aug. 19. Read the full tour schedule below.

July 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 11 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 15 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 23 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

How To Buy Post Malone Tour Tickets

Citi cardholders will get first access to Post Malone tickets, with a special Citi presale starting on May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general public onsale starts on May 19 at 10 a.m. local time.