Tensions between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have been well documented, but the heir to the throne still has fond memories of their childhood.

In a promo clip for the forthcoming documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales recalled a core memory from his younger years, when his late mother, Princess Diana, took him and Harry to a London-based homeless charity called The Passage.

“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10,” William said. “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

In the promo video, which dropped on YouTube on Oct. 26, the future king said the visit was an eye-opening experience for both himself and Harry, giving them a “different perspective” on their privileged lifestyle.

“I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, if everyone doesn’t have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was,” he recalled. “That’s when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.”

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

William continued, “When you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don’t really have the concept to look elsewhere. It’s when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head.”

William & Harry’s Royal Fallout

William’s comments mark one of the few times he’s publicly spoken of his brother since their widely reported fallout.

Tensions between the siblings intensified following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from the royal family in early 2020. The Duke of Sussex shed some light on their strained relationship in his 2023 memoir Spare, in which he referred to William as his “archnemesis.”

Promoting the book on Good Morning America, Harry said, “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’”

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke appeared more optimistic about a possible rekindling of their relationship, saying that he loved William “to bits.” He added, “We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”