Harry & Meghan’s Daughter, Lilibet, Is Officially A Princess

Following months of speculation surrouding the christening plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now confirmed that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at their California residence on Friday, March 3. In a statement to People, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the traditional religious ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Rev John Taylor. Senior members of the royal family – including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton – were reportedly invited to the christening, too, but did not attend.

Speaking to People, an insider also claimed that between 20 and 30 guests attended the “intimate” ceremony, including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry. The event also reportedly hosted a gospel choir that performed “Oh Happy Days” and Harry and Meghan’s wedding song, “This Little Light of Mine.”

As per the BBC, the announcement marks the first time Lilibet has publicly been referred to as a Princess. The youngster was not granted the royal title at birth as she was not a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the official royal family website will be updated “in due course” to display Lilibet’s new title, which she gained following Charles’ accession to the throne.

Princess Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, becoming the first daughter and second child of Prince Harry and Markle, who currently reside full-time in the United States after stepping down from their positions as working royals in early 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.