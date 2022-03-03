The Trick Question Queen Elizabeth Likes To "Catch People Out" With

One might expect 95-year-olds to take a back seat when it comes to banter and witty repartee, but not Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. According to royal historian and broadcaster, Hugo Vickers, the Queen has a particular “favourite question” she loves to spring on people at public engagements.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Vickers said the Queen still has an impeccable memory and a wicked sense of humour: “You can’t catch her out. Her random access to facts and anecdotes and stories and things is quite extraordinary.” Her favourite question, he says, which she asks with “a good theatrical timing” is a simple, but provocative “Are you sure?”

“She quite enjoys catching people out,” he added. “I think she and Prince Philip enjoyed that enormously.” The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away in April 2021, famously had quite a way with his wife, often “bickering” in a “sweet” way. One palace aide told the Mirror that on one occasion, Prince Philip said to the Queen, “Oh, do shut up, you silly woman.” Which she swiftly shut down with a brilliant comeback: "I am not a silly woman, I am the Queen."

WPA Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images

Vickers knows the Queen personally, and was ready to share fun morsels of information on Her Majesty. He’s previously written royal biographies about the Queen Mother and Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark, and has participated in royal occasions like the wedding of Prince Charles of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer, and Diana’s funeral in 1997.

“She hears everything, sees everything. She is completely on the ball,” he continued. Later this year, Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years of service with her Platinum Jubilee. Having recently tested positive and gone into lockdown herself, the Queen has now resumed her royal duties and, no doubt, will soon be back to catching out her guests with her quick conversational skills.