Almost two decades later, Gretchen Wieners is still trying to make “fetch” happen. On Nov. 1, much of the Mean Girls cast — including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert — reunited for Walmart’s 2023 Black Friday ad, which shows what the OG Plastics are up to today.

Lohan, reprising her role of Cady Heron, narrates the new two-minute commercial, which begins back at her old high school. “At North Shore, some things never change,” she says. “On Wednesdays, we still wear pink.”

Three new Plastics reign supreme, one of whom happens to be Gretchen’s daughter, who she picks up from school. “Get in sweetie, we’re going deal shopping,” Chabert proudly says, reversing Regina George’s iconic quote “Get in, loser.”

Karen Smith, played faithfully by Seyfried, still gives weather reports, accurately predicting that “there’s a 30% chance it’s already Wednesday.” One of her viewers is none other than Kevin Gnapoor (Rajiv Surendra), who gives his son Kevin Jr. some sage advice.

Meanwhile, Cady is now a guidance counselor at North Shore — and still uses “grool” occasionally.

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith in Walmart’s Mean Girls Black Friday ad. YouTube / Walmart

Where Is Rachel McAdams?

The girls finally reunite at the 2023 winter talent show, which Damien (Daniel Franzese) now runs. Yes, the new Plastics still perform “Jingle Bell Rock,” complete with their speaker falling off the stage.

However, this scene especially highlighted one glaring absence: Rachel McAdams, who did not return as head Plastic Regina George.

Naturally, X (formerly Twitter) had something to say about it, going as far as to make memes about McAdams seemingly saying no.

“Rachel McAdams was too good to answer her phone??????” one user asked, with another user joking, “Rachel McAdams when I catch you.” However, one fan put it most poignantly: “Rachel McAdams playing Regina again would’ve made this complete.”

Was That Missy Elliott?

No, your eyes did not deceive you. Missy Elliott makes a cameo as North Shore’s new gym coach, who is naturally just as inept as Coach Carr given how she’s teaching Walmart’s Black Friday deals instead of health and fitness.

It’s a brilliant choice given how her hit “Pass That Dutch” is one of the defining songs of the Mean Girls soundtrack, and makes another appearance in the ad.

Missy Elliott in Walmart’s Mean Girls Black Friday ad. YouTube / Walmart

X users loved it just as much as the cast’s reunion, with one user writing, “Missy Elliott is in the goddamn thing!” and another adding, “WITH MISSY ELLIOTT?! Walmart ate this Mean Girls ad.”

The Mean Girls Reunion

The cast members who came back together shared statements about reuniting with their former classmates to Variety.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” Lohan said, with Chabert adding, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

The fun won’t stop on Nov. 1. New ads, each focusing on a different cast member, will be rolling out every Wednesday in typical Mean Girls fashion leading up to Black Friday. Now that’s “fetch.”