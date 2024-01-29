During the first rose ceremony of Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, Rachel Nance was convinced that she had “zero” chance of getting the stemmed symbol of love. “He lived up to everything I thought he would be, and even more,” she said in a confessional. “But there’s, like, 30 of us. Which is insane. So I get this pit in my stomach, and inside, I’m screaming right now. Because I really would like to stay.”

Fortunately, when Joey narrowed down his pool of women on Night 1, Rachel made the cut — and throughout Season 28, the ICU nurse may be one to watch. Here’s everything to know about Rachel from The Bachelor.

A Piece Of Home

Rachel is from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. According to her Instagram, she recently moved to California, but that didn’t stop her from sharing a piece of home with Joey on Night 1. She presented him with a kukui nut lei as a “sign of love” for her potential partner.

Joey also lived in Hawaiʻi for a time, and though he recently told Jimmy Kimmel he moved to Philadelphia, it’s clear the symbol of a state he once called “home” meant a lot.

Disney/John Fleenor

She’s A Friends Fan

According to Rachel’s Bachelor bio, she loves watching Friends, a fact she proved on Instagram, where she struck a pose and wrote that she’s “Rachel Nance on paper,” but “Rachel Green at heart.”

In addition to fashion, you can likely count on Rachel to bring some serious romance to The Bachelor. She’s a Jane Austen fan, per her bio, and told BachelorNation.com she once planned a getaway weekend complete with a homemade meal from a recipe from her significant other’s mom.

Like Joey, Rachel’s Instagram shows her love of the outdoors and sports. While his net game of choice is tennis, Rachel played volleyball at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Today, Rachel works as a travel nurse and documents her experience on TikTok.

Rachel’s Bachelor Spoilers Say...

So, what can you expect from Rachel’s time on The Bachelor? There are leaks out there, if you’re interested! But of course, potential spoilers ahead.

Just like Rachel and Joey didn’t work out on Friends, they reportedly aren’t endgame on The Bachelor. Reality Steve claims that while Rachel doesn’t receive Joey’s final rose, she makes it all the way to overnight dates in Tulum, Mexico.

According to her Instagram, Rachel stopped by her hometown after her reported Bachelor elimination. She recently celebrated a birthday, too, writing that she was celebrating her “Season 27,” while fans watched her journey on Season 28.