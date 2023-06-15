“I have a master’s degree in fierce,” Raja proclaimed 12 years ago on her journey to winning the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Dubbed the “OG Fashion Queen” by Drag Race fans and fellow performers for her impeccable looks on that early season, Raja is the textbook example of drag royalty — and that doesn’t include her weekly critiques as host of the franchise’s Fashion Photo RuView or her remarkable return to the runway on the 2022 winners-only season.

Longtime Drag Race judge Michelle Visage didn’t hesitate to give her a fitting label when asked what superlative Raja should have for Bustle’s 2023 Pride Yearbook: “Best Dressed.” Vogue magazine once pinpointed her Marie Antoinette-inspired ensemble from Season 3 as a career highlight, while All Stars 7 viewers are still gagged over Raja’s expensive 3D-printed dress featuring 200 lasers and Swarovski crystals.

The 49-year-old queer entertainer, who served as a makeup artist on Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model before achieving Drag Race fame, is enjoying Pride Month with a healthy combo of activities: making public appearances at Pride celebrations, “enjoying sips of wine, and consuming cannabis on my terrace with friends at home,” she tells Bustle.

Below, Raja picks her Pride Yearbook superlative and explains that daydreaming is vital to her self-care.

Raja On Having “Strong Hope” In The Queers & Allies Battling Drag Bans

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

My superlative would be Most Divine. I am in constant evolution, and my journey has only found success by connecting to divinity and the higher power, listening to my instincts, and allowing myself to utilize all the gifts.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation? What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

We are all aware of the anti-drag laws and legislation that places us potentially in danger. It is frustrating and enraging; it can feel scary and hopeless. But I feel the opposite of fear, and I have strong hope. I have hope in the queers and allies generations behind me. These laws won’t stick. We are too powerful. Drag isn’t just a subversive art form anymore — it is an industry. We have always been powerful and that threatens those who’ve never sought enlightenment. We are also fighters. We didn’t get to this point in history without a battle.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

My teen years were all about music. Being a queer kid in the ’80s and ’90s was a natural magnet to all things “alternative.” My gravitational pull was toward new wave, goth, punk; wearing a lot of black, Manic Panic hair, fishnets, and Doc Martens. It was the style that drew me in as much as the music. I also loved dance and house music because I’d started to find a tribe in the club world.

My go-to songs were “Groove Is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite and “Cities in Dust” by Siouxsie and the Banshees. Today, my go-to tends to be in thoughtful pop artists like Tove Lo — I can listen to “Disco Tits” all day on repeat.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

My self-care routine varies. I’m most happy when I’m home surrounded by my creative process and lots of projects. I feel most sane in the comforts of my space, to do as I please and daydream. Daydreaming is my self-care and mental health tip. As a child, I was constantly being reprimanded for my wandering mind. As an adult, it is essential.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

My favorite drag queens are anyone who embraces irreverence and breaks rules and expectations. Drag culture has become saturated with trends and sameness. I enjoy the weirdos and out-of-the-box thinkers.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

The ones that left the biggest impressions were the performances I witnessed while still in high school. There was a queen named Barbarella who was the star of the club. She was tall and slender and performed in looks that blew my mind. She was aspirational to young me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.