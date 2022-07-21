After installments in Turks and Caicos and at the Berkshires, Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is heading to Asia for Season 3. The NBC streaming service confirmed the new location in a July 14 press release, touting the “wildly successful first two seasons.” Starring a new group of Housewives favorites, the third installment will feature said “cross-franchise icons” coming together to “jet off to exotic Thailand.”

In true Housewives fashion, there may have even been some pre-vacation drama already in the form of a reported last-minute cast change. Find out more about that switch, along with everything else we know about RHUGT Season 3 so far.

The RHUGT Season 3 Cast

Peacock’s announcement confirmed the Season 3 cast will include: The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Leah McSweeney, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams. Less than a week later, Peacock and Bravo jointly shared the first RHUGT Season 3 cast photo in a July 20 Instagram post, which showed the women posing in front of several elephants in Thailand.

Before the cast announcement, multiple reports listed RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer, not Porsha, as being part of the group. People reported on July 14, however, that Tinsley exited the production for “personal reasons,” citing an unnamed insider. The same day, Us Weekly elaborated via their own source that Tinsley “was asked to be on the show” several weeks earlier and “was excited.” However, she “already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate” in RHUGT, per the insider. Meanwhile, Deux Moi posted the real reason Tinsley left RHUGT is that she was cast on Bravo’s upcoming RHONY legacy series alongside Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Kelly Bensimon.

Another potential source of drama? A source told Page Six that Porsha and Candiace were “expected to clash,” as the former sided with Monique Samuels in that explosive RHOP feud in 2019. “There’s going to be a lot of drama to unpack there,” the insider added. It’s worth noting that the women were standing side-by-side smiling in the July 20 cast photo.

Previous cast members included Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer in Season 1. Then Season 2, which was subtitled Ex-Wives Club, starred Dorinda, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson.

The RHUGT Season 3 Premiere Date

Peacock has yet to reveal a release date for RHUGT Season 3. However, filming for RHUGT Season 1 began in April 2021, ahead of a mid-November premiere. Meanwhile, Season 2 taped in September 2021 before debuting the following June. Since Season 3 production in Thailand was reportedly underway on July 18, the third all-star installment is likely to become available to stream sometime between February and April 2023.

This post will be updated as more RHUGT Season 3 details become available.