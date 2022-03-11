Ahead of hosting the BAFTAs 2022, Bridesmaids actor Rebel Wilson has issued a public appeal for Batman Robert Pattinson’s phone number. Announcing her arrival in London ahead of the hotly-anticipated ceremony, the Aussie told her Instagram followers: “I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAs on Sunday night. Does anyone have Robert Pattinson’s number? I want to low-key invite him... ” Of course, Wilson may well be interested in having the Twilight star there due to his acting prowess. If it’s another reason, then she’s out of luck, as Pattinson is in a long-term relationship with Suki Waterhouse. But enough about him, what do we know about Wilson’s dating life?

The starlet is understood to be currently single, having broken up with her former boyfriend, Jacob Busch, early last year. Busch, a businessman and heir to the Budweiser throne, was a common feature on Wilson’s Instagram, with the pair often posting pictures of their dates. Wilson confirmed the end of their two-year relationship when she attended last year’s Super Bowl solo, and has since opened up about being back on the dating scene.

Talking to People, the actor revealed she was relishing the single life, and had even tried living out a Hot Girl Summer. "I heard about it in rap songs, and I was like, 'This sounds fun.’ But it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally." The actor added: “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

Prior to her relationship with Busch, Wilson briefly dated her Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Aden Stay. The pair debuted their relationship at the MTV Movie Awards. She also enjoyed a short but sweet relationship with comedian Mickey Gooch in 2015. The pair shared the shared the screen in hit rom-com How To Be Single, which also stars Dakota Johnson.

Wilson joined the likes of Channing Tatum and Lizzo in 2019, seeking connections on exclusive celebrity dating app Raya. Speaking of her approach to online dating, the actor told People: “When you’re seeing somebody, you’re not on it. It’s only for the times in between when you’re very much single, and just looking for who’s out there.”

Revealing her former co-stars use the app, too, she added: “I think it’s a really good tool and a lot of the Pitch Perfect girls are on it, and a lot of my girlfriends in the industry are on it.”

With contributions from Sabah Hussain.