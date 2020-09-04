Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline Is Super Low Key

The new Batman may have already found his Robin — just not on-screen. Robert Pattinson has been linked to model Suki Waterhouse since July 2018, and what reportedly started off as a casual fling has since grown into a strong yet low-key love affair. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship timeline proves that the couple is extremely private about their romance. The Tenet star and the model/actor rarely appeared at public events together, and make a point to avoid commenting on their relationship in the press. But if reports are to be believed, they fell for each other hard, and may be in it for the long haul.

July 2018 — First Sighting

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked on July 30, 2018, when E! News obtained pictures of the two showing PDA in London. "They were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness told the outlet. "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close."

August 2018 to January 2019 — On & Off

Just a couple days later, on Aug. 1, Us Weekly reported that Pattinson and Waterhouse had been dating for "months" already. However, E! News reported that the two were still only "casually dating" at the time, claiming that Pattinson was not "looking for anything serious right now" and wanted to have some fun while filming his Netflix film The King in London. "Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together," a source told E!.

Later that month, there was already potential trouble in paradise when the Daily Mail reported that Waterhouse had split from Pattinson on Aug. 25.

Luckily for any Rob-Suki shippers, LaineyGossip disputed Daily Mail's report that the couple had already broken up. The outlet reported that they were seen together at a Miguel concert in Los Angeles in early September, while Pattinson was reportedly spotted FaceTiming Waterhouse while walking in London.

These reports were seemingly confirmed during the next few months, as Pattinson and Waterhouse were seen together several times in London during the holidays, even celebrating her birthday together at a party in January 2019.

April 2019 — Romance Confirmed

In an interview with The Sunday Times, published on Apr. 28, Pattinson made his first public comments about the relationship — albeit, reluctantly. When asked about Waterhouse, the actor confirmed his romance by responding, "Do I have to [talk about her]?" Rather than address her directly though, he went on to explain that his previous high-profile relationships didn't deter him from pursuing a celebrity like Waterhouse, and talked about why he actively keeps those relationships private.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better... The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

September 2019 — Instagram Official (Sort of)

Things were been pretty quiet for Robki for the next few months, with only a handful of FaceTime reports and public sightings, including a reported double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. But, in early September, photographer Sofia Malamute posted a photo of Pattinson and Waterhouse posing together, the first publicly shared snapshot of the couple.

January 2020 — Engagement Rumors

Pattinson and Waterhouse's relationship was going so strong at the start of 2020 that the couple sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted at a Dior dinner party pre-quarantine, with Waterhouse sporting a ring on her left ring finger. However, neither one of them confirmed or commented on the news, and she reportedly hasn't worn the ring again as of yet, effectively dispelling the speculation.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

May to July 2020 — Quarantine

Pattinson basically confirmed his relationship with Waterhouse once again in a May 12 interview with GQ, who reported that the Tenet star was quarantined "with his girlfriend" in a London apartment that was rented for him by producers on The Batman while he waited for filming to resume. Hopefully she was spared from trying Pattinson's infamous pasta creation — the "Little Pillow" — that he attempted to make during said GQ interview.

In July, it was reported that Pattinson and Waterhouse were living together in London during quarantine and were enjoying the unexpected quality time — so much so that their relationship was stronger and moving faster than ever. “They are very loved-up," a source told People. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

That same month, Waterhouse sparked engagement rumors again after she was seen in public with a gold ring on her wedding finger.

Sept. 2020 — COVID-19

Just days after Pattinson returned to the Batman set, it was reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Neither Pattinson nor Warner Bros. confirmed the report, but the studio did confirm that a member of the production had tested positive and that they had temporarily paused filming.

It's unclear if he was still living with Waterhouse at the time, but if he is, then the two might be in quarantine for a few weeks more.